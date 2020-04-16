An integral part of any home entertainment setup is sound, and if you want to really enhance the setup, one great option is on sale for a limited time at Dell for $149.99: VIZIO's 36-inch 5.1 SmartCast Soundbar System (SB3651-E6). Today's deal saves you $100 off its usual cost of $250 and brings this soundbar system to one of the best prices it's reached in history. You can also find this deal via Dell's official eBay store in case the website sells out of the soundbar first. Both options give you free shipping with the purchase.

$100 Savings Vizio 5.1 Channel Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer (SB3651-E6) This Vizio 36-inch soundbar system comes with a wireless subwoofer and two speakers, features a Dolby Digital decoder for cinematic audio, and even lets you stream music wirelessly using Bluetooth. It can be wall-mounted too. $149.99 $249.99 $100 off See at Dell

Featuring a soundbar with a three-speaker enclosure, this 5.1 SmartCast system is backed up by a wireless subwoofer with a 5-inch driver and a Dolby Digital decoder that reproduces multichannel audio for enhanced cinematic-like sound. It's also capable of connecting to devices wirelessly using Bluetooth so you can stream music from your phone directly to this system. It's able to be mounted on the wall too, and includes several inputs such as a mini jack, two RCA, optical digital audio, USB, and HDMI. There's an HDMI output as well.

Along with the wireless subwoofer and the soundbar itself, two component speakers are also included in this setup. You'll receive a 1-year warranty with its purchase as well.

Over 1,900 customers left a review for this soundbar system at Best Buy resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Dell includes free standard shipping with this purchase, and monthly financing plans are an option as well. You'll just want to ensure you get your order in soon as this deal won't last for long.

If the Vizio 5.1 SmartCast Soundbar System doesn't seem like the right fit for your home entertainment setup, be sure to check out this guide to the best soundbars of 2020 for more fantastic options.