Fans of the more compact iPad form factor will have been hoping that any Prime Day iPad deals launching over the next couple of days will apply to the iPad mini , though you don't have to shop Amazon's event to save on one.

Apple has plenty of choice for you these days when it comes to iPad models, but the price of Apple's smallest tablet has made it into more of a niche product for those truly seeking portability above all else.

Now's the perfect time to pick up Apple's diminutive tablet if you've been holding out for a solid price drop. This deal won't last for long, though.

Walmart has kicked off its own competing sale, and iPad mini fans can rejoice at the $70 discount being offered on the entry-level 64GB model. That drops it down to a much more palatable $329 — a price that has never been reached at Amazon and has only been beaten once during Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale last fall.

The fifth-generation iPad mini on sale at Walmart is Apple's latest version. It was released in 2019, and while it retained the familiar form factor of its predecessor, it got a significant internal upgrade to bring the small tablet up to modern standards.

It still has a 7.9-inch Retina display, though it's 25% brighter in the new model and supports True Tone and P3 wide color for a better viewing experience. The updated display also added support for the Apple Pencil for the first time in the mini line making it the perfect portable notepad.

Under the hood, the iPad mini 5 got a significant power boost with the inclusion of Apple's A12 Bionic chip first seen in the iPhone XS. According to Apple, it allows for three times the processing performance and nine times faster graphics, so don't be fooled by the iPad mini's minute size.

If you've been holding out on buying an iPad mini for Prime Day, now's your chance to get in there early before things start to sell out.