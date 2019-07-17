Withings today unveiled two new blood pressure monitors, expanding its cardiovascular lineup with the BPM Core and BPM Connect. The two new products continue to establish Withings footprint in the health cardiovascular segment.

Withings, pioneer of the connected health movement, has extended its cardiovascular product portfolio with the availability of two new at-home blood pressure monitors. Withings BPM Core is the first over-the-counter device able to measure blood pressure, record an electrocardiogram(ECG) and listen to the heart via a digital stethoscope in one device, enabling users to detect serious conditions such as atrial fibrillation or valvular hear disease. The Withings BPM Connect is an updated version of the classic Withings BPM, featuring an LED display and advanced sync options that make taking, viewing and sharing cardiovascular readings simpler than ever.

The BPM Core was previously announced at CES earlier this year, but now it'll be now be available for purchase as it has cleared FDA approval. The BPM Connect, meanwhile, features a new design and the ability to readings without a smartphone.

The BPM Connect is launching today worldwide, including at Apple retail and online stores, while the BPM Core will be available in the U.S. in Q3. The BPM connect will retail at $99.95 while the BPM Core will retail for €249.95 in Europe.