If you're searching for a way to improve your home entertainment setup, Woot's having a one-day sale on ViewSonic Home Theater Projectors that you should take a look today. With prices starting as low as $144.99, this sale offers some very affordable options as well as pricier, more advanced models.

Each projector in today's sale is factory reconditioned, which means ViewSonic has inspected, tested, and renewed each model where necessary to bring them all back to Like-New condition. They even come with a 90-day ViewSonic warranty. Some models have already sold out this morning, so don't delay on completing the purchase if you're interested!

ViewSonic's PJD6352LS-R XGA HDMI Short Throw Projector is one of the most affordable models in today's sale, now down to $349.99. It features 3,500 Lumens, native XGA 1024 x 768 resolution, and a user-friendly design that's easy to navigate. On the other hand, models like ViewSonic PRO10100 XGA 3D DLP Home Theater Projector are featured in the sale too, and at $1,079.99, you'll be saving nearly $1,500 off its current price at Amazon. Other projectors in the selection have great discounts as well, but that's one of the best you'll find in the sale today.

One model in Woot's sale has already sold out, and there's no telling how quickly the others might go out of stock. Head to Woot now to view the full sale before these prices disappear for good.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 on every order, but you could score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you're not already a Prime member, you can start a free 30-day trial to earn free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.