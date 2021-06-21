Want to watch movies and tv shows larger than life? A good quality projector will let you do that from your MacBook or device of your choice. I brought my XGIMI Halo Projector to my daughter's recent wedding reception, where we used it to showcase a sweet little film my daughter and son-in-law made documenting their relationship over the years. Each of these projectors is 20% off for Amazon Prime Day.

Xgimi Halo Projector Render Cropped

XGIMI Halo Projector

Your movies will look amazing with 1920x1080 resolution and 800ANSI lumens. Immerse yourself in HiFi sound with built-in Harman Kardon speakers and Dolby Audio as you watch.

Xgimi Mogo Pro

XGIMI Mogo Pro Projector

You'll love the bright, crisp film experience with this 1080P movie projector. Get 1920x1080 resolution and 300ANSI lumens, automatic keystone correction, autofocus, and your favorite streaming services.

Xgimi Mogo Pro Plus Portable Projector Render Cropped

XGIMI Mogo Pro Plus Projector

Just set it down and go; this smart projector has autofocus and keystone correction. The full 1080p HD image is crisp and clear.

Xgimi H2 Projector Render Cropped

XGIMI H2 Projector

This 1080p 4K supported smart movie projector boasts 1350ANSI Luminance and an integrated Harman Kardon Sound Bar for the ultimate home movie experience.

Halo Mogo Pro Mogo Pro Plus H2
CPU AMlogic T950x2 AMlogic T950x2 AMlogic T950x2 Mstar 6A838 Cortex-A53
RAM/ROM 2GB+16GB 2GB+16GB 2GB+16GB 2GB+16GB
Resolution 1920x1080 1920x1080 1920x1080 1920x1080
Throw ratio 100 inches at 2.66 meters, 80 inches at 2.17 meters, 60 inches at 1.59 meters, and 40 inches at 1.06 meters 100 inches at 2.66 meters, 80 inches at 2.17 meters, 60 inches at 1.59 meters, and 40 inches at 1.06 meters 100 inches at 2.66 meters, 80 inches at 2.17 meters, 60 inches at 1.59 meters, and 40 inches at 1.06 meters 100 inches at 2.66 meters, 80 inches at 2.17 meters, 60 inches at 1.59 meters, and 40 inches at 1.06 meters
Luminance 800ANSI lumens 300ANSI lumens 300ANSI lumens 1350ANSI lumens
Keystone Correction 40-degree auto vertical keystone correction and manual horizontal keystone correction 40-degree auto vertical keystone correction and manual horizontal keystone correction Auto vertical keystone correction and horizontal keystone correction vertical ±45 degree and horizontal ±45 degree
Speaker Harman/Kardon 2 x 5w Harman/Kardon 2 x 3w Harman/Kardon 2 x 3w Harman/Kardon 2 x 8w
Built-in battery Yes Yes Yes No
Auto-focus/4K/3D Yes Yes Yes Yes
OS and Supported Apps Android TV 9.0 - Download Youtube, Hulu, and 5000+ apps in Google Play Store. Download Desktopmanager app to install Netflix. Android TV 9.0 - Download Youtube, Hulu and 5000+ apps in Google Play Store - Download Desktop manager app to install Netflix Android TV 9.0 - Download Youtube, Hulu and 5000+ apps in Google Play Store - Download Desktop manager app to install Netflix Android OS 6.1, Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBO Now, Spotify, Twitch, TUBI TV, IVI, Sony Crackle - Download more apps in Aptoide
Prime Day Price $639 $464 $559 $719

A good projector and a projector screen (if you don't have a wall handy) is a super fun way to enjoy a movie night or even stream games and other media. In the summer, a backyard movie night could become a new family tradition. Or turn an ordinary playroom or living room into a home theater and then back; it's so easy with one of these fully portable projectors.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.