Want to watch movies and tv shows larger than life? A good quality projector will let you do that from your MacBook or device of your choice. I brought my XGIMI Halo Projector to my daughter's recent wedding reception, where we used it to showcase a sweet little film my daughter and son-in-law made documenting their relationship over the years. Each of these projectors is 20% off for Amazon Prime Day.
|Halo
|Mogo Pro
|Mogo Pro Plus
|H2
|CPU
|AMlogic T950x2
|AMlogic T950x2
|AMlogic T950x2
|Mstar 6A838 Cortex-A53
|RAM/ROM
|2GB+16GB
|2GB+16GB
|2GB+16GB
|2GB+16GB
|Resolution
|1920x1080
|1920x1080
|1920x1080
|1920x1080
|Throw ratio
|100 inches at 2.66 meters, 80 inches at 2.17 meters, 60 inches at 1.59 meters, and 40 inches at 1.06 meters
|100 inches at 2.66 meters, 80 inches at 2.17 meters, 60 inches at 1.59 meters, and 40 inches at 1.06 meters
|100 inches at 2.66 meters, 80 inches at 2.17 meters, 60 inches at 1.59 meters, and 40 inches at 1.06 meters
|100 inches at 2.66 meters, 80 inches at 2.17 meters, 60 inches at 1.59 meters, and 40 inches at 1.06 meters
|Luminance
|800ANSI lumens
|300ANSI lumens
|300ANSI lumens
|1350ANSI lumens
|Keystone Correction
|40-degree auto vertical keystone correction and manual horizontal keystone correction
|40-degree auto vertical keystone correction and manual horizontal keystone correction
|Auto vertical keystone correction and horizontal keystone correction
|vertical ±45 degree and horizontal ±45 degree
|Speaker
|Harman/Kardon 2 x 5w
|Harman/Kardon 2 x 3w
|Harman/Kardon 2 x 3w
|Harman/Kardon 2 x 8w
|Built-in battery
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Auto-focus/4K/3D
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|OS and Supported Apps
|Android TV 9.0 - Download Youtube, Hulu, and 5000+ apps in Google Play Store. Download Desktopmanager app to install Netflix.
|Android TV 9.0 - Download Youtube, Hulu and 5000+ apps in Google Play Store - Download Desktop manager app to install Netflix
|Android TV 9.0 - Download Youtube, Hulu and 5000+ apps in Google Play Store - Download Desktop manager app to install Netflix
|Android OS 6.1, Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBO Now, Spotify, Twitch, TUBI TV, IVI, Sony Crackle - Download more apps in Aptoide
|Prime Day Price
|$639
|$464
|$559
|$719
A good projector and a projector screen (if you don't have a wall handy) is a super fun way to enjoy a movie night or even stream games and other media. In the summer, a backyard movie night could become a new family tradition. Or turn an ordinary playroom or living room into a home theater and then back; it's so easy with one of these fully portable projectors.
