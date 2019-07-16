Ring 8-piece security system

When it comes to keeping your home safe, one of the best things that you can do is equip it with a home security system. It's another pair of eyes that's always on, always watching, and it'll alert you when any suspicious movement or activity is happening around the perimeter. Ring is a well-known brand when it comes to home security cameras and doorbells. Right now, you can pick up the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security System with Optional 24/7 Professional Monitoring for just $144, which is 40 percent off the standard price of $239.

If you aren't already a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this offer, as well as the hundreds of other deals going on right now for Prime Day.

Ultimate home security

Ring Alarm 8-piece Home Security System with 24/7 Professional Monitoring

Protect your home

Ring Alarm 8-piece Home Security System comes with everything you need for a top-notch home security system. You get the base station, three contact sensors, two motion detectors, a keypad, and a range extender. There is also optional 24/7 professional monitoring for just $10 a month, and this system works with Amazon Alexa.

We always want to have some peace of mind when we're away from our homes, and Ring Alarm's 8-piece system does just that. When you have the entire system set up, you will get alerts on your smartphone or tablet whenever there is motion detected, as well as when doors and windows open. If you prefer to have always-on 24/7 monitoring, that's an additional $10 a month, but you're able to cancel anytime without getting penalized. Ring Alarm is also super easy to set up on your own in minutes, no expert installation required.

The 8-piece Ring Alarm kit comes with everything you need for a complete security system, and you can even add more components to it later if need be. The base station keeps your alarm system online and connected to your smartphone, so it's the heart of the system. The keypad makes it possible to arm and disarm the system from the inside of the home. The three contact sensors will alert you whenever a door or window is opened, and the two motion sensors alerts you when it detects motion. And finally, the range extender helps to extend the signal from the base station to all of your Alarm components, which is incredibly helpful in larger-sized homes.

We're fans of Ring's products overall. The Ring Alarm 8-piece Home Security System is an excellent purchase this Prime Day if you're looking to upgrade your home security.

