The first new game is Fair Play Studios' Fallen Knight, where you play as a knight of the round table in a side-scrolling, futuristic platform game, where you try to stop a terrorist organization.

Apple has added 5 more titles to its Apple Arcade Subscription service, as it edges ever closer to the promised total of over 100 titles.

Next up is Yaga from Versus Evil, an RPG about a one-handed blacksmith named Ivan. It features Slavic folklore, ancient Pagan references and a Romanian hip-hop soundtrack.

Lifelike from Kunabi Bros is a hypnotic game designed to calm players who control a strange, jelly-fish looking creature.

Tales of Memo by Ten Days is a puzzle based memory game. Finally, there's Hogwash from Bossa Studios where users take on other players in a race to protect your own farm from mud and pigs whilst trying to destroy everyone elses.

Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 from Apple

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.