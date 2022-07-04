Looking for an iPad? You'll currently find up to $50 off a range of iPads at B&H photo, making for a very tempting opportunity in the 4th of july sales.

$50 off

iPad Pro

iPad Pro

The biggest discounts are on some of the most desirable iPads, such as this, the iPad Pro. Not every model has been reduced, but you'll find some great discounts in the two colors and sizes. The cheapest option at the moment is the iPad Pro 11-inch, which is currently $749.

The first model with a discount is the Pro - and it's a mighty device. The M1 chip inside gives it impressive, laptop-like performance. In fact, from the first moment you pick the large, 11-inch tablet up, it feels like it's supposed to be a laptop replacement. It's slightly weighty, at just over a pound, and its liquid retina display rivals any clamshells screen.

Ipad Pro 129 2021Source: Daniel Bader / iMore

It's not just powerful, but practical too. It's got something no other Apple laptop does - a touchscreen. If this is important to you, then opting for the iPad over a MacBook could be the way to go. Remember, if you want to truly make your iPad a replacement for your laptop, you should look at the best keyboard cases for iPad Pro.

You won't find any discounts on the larger 12.9-inch model, unfortunately, but if you're looking for something smaller instead, then the also reduced iPad Mini 2021 may be more your speed.

$50 off

iPad Pro

iPad Mini

Not every color or option of the iPad mini has been reduced - to find a good price, you might have to play around with some of the options available. We found the most success with the Starlight color, in 256GB form - it's now $599 instead of $649.

The iPad Mini was released in 2021, and while small, is still very powerful. The A14 Bionic chip makes it perfect for some Apple Arcade games, and web browsing, and its 8.9-inch screen is great for reading or taking notes.

Ipad Mini 6 2021 Lifestyle Touch IdSource: Apple

It'll support all the latest features from the latest iPadOS update coming soon, and you'll find it a great portable companion when you need something slightly bigger than your phone. Currently, B&H Photo has $50 off the Starlight or space grey models.

While these prices are the lowest for either iPad, they are still nice discounts that'll take some of the sting out of what are usually much larger purchases. If you're waiting until Prime Day before you buy yourself an iPad, then have a look over the Prime Day iPad deals hub. Or for discounts all year around, be sure to bookmark our regularly-updated roundup of the best iPad sales.

If you're in the mood for more tech deals right now, be sure to check out the roundup of the best 4th of July sales from our colleagues at Android Central.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.