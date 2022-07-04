Looking for an iPad? You'll currently find up to $50 off a range of iPads at B&H photo, making for a very tempting opportunity in the 4th of july sales.
The first model with a discount is the Pro - and it's a mighty device. The M1 chip inside gives it impressive, laptop-like performance. In fact, from the first moment you pick the large, 11-inch tablet up, it feels like it's supposed to be a laptop replacement. It's slightly weighty, at just over a pound, and its liquid retina display rivals any clamshells screen.
It's not just powerful, but practical too. It's got something no other Apple laptop does - a touchscreen. If this is important to you, then opting for the iPad over a MacBook could be the way to go. Remember, if you want to truly make your iPad a replacement for your laptop, you should look at the best keyboard cases for iPad Pro.
You won't find any discounts on the larger 12.9-inch model, unfortunately, but if you're looking for something smaller instead, then the also reduced iPad Mini 2021 may be more your speed.
The iPad Mini was released in 2021, and while small, is still very powerful. The A14 Bionic chip makes it perfect for some Apple Arcade games, and web browsing, and its 8.9-inch screen is great for reading or taking notes.
It'll support all the latest features from the latest iPadOS update coming soon, and you'll find it a great portable companion when you need something slightly bigger than your phone. Currently, B&H Photo has $50 off the Starlight or space grey models.
While these prices are the lowest for either iPad, they are still nice discounts that'll take some of the sting out of what are usually much larger purchases. If you're waiting until Prime Day before you buy yourself an iPad, then have a look over the Prime Day iPad deals hub. Or for discounts all year around, be sure to bookmark our regularly-updated roundup of the best iPad sales.
If you're in the mood for more tech deals right now, be sure to check out the roundup of the best 4th of July sales from our colleagues at Android Central.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: 1More Evo earbuds earn their place amongst the top dogs
1More, a globally distributed audio company recently launched the 1More Evo earbuds — their most evolved in-ear headphones to date. Here are the pros and cons of the new powerful earbuds.
iPhone 14 likely to be a big downgrade from iPhone 14 Pro for this reason
Apple is strongly expected to announce its iPhone 14 lineup this fall and a new report adds fuel to existing expectations that at least two of the new handsets won't get a speed boost.
Editor's Desk: Getting ready for the new MacBook, public betas, and more
It's finally July, which means the new iPhones are just a few weeks away from being revealed. There are many things to get excited about right now, however, including the new MacBook Air.
Get the most out of your Apple Pencil with these cases, grips, and more
The Apple Pencil (1st Gen) is a fabulous drawing tool for iPad users, but it gets lost very easily. Here are some accessories that'll keep your Pencil safe and secure.