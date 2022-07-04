Looking for an iPad? You'll currently find up to $50 off a range of iPads at B&H photo, making for a very tempting opportunity in the 4th of july sales.

$50 off iPad Pro The biggest discounts are on some of the most desirable iPads, such as this, the iPad Pro. Not every model has been reduced, but you'll find some great discounts in the two colors and sizes. The cheapest option at the moment is the iPad Pro 11-inch, which is currently $749. $749 at B&H Photo

The first model with a discount is the Pro - and it's a mighty device. The M1 chip inside gives it impressive, laptop-like performance. In fact, from the first moment you pick the large, 11-inch tablet up, it feels like it's supposed to be a laptop replacement. It's slightly weighty, at just over a pound, and its liquid retina display rivals any clamshells screen.

It's not just powerful, but practical too. It's got something no other Apple laptop does - a touchscreen. If this is important to you, then opting for the iPad over a MacBook could be the way to go. Remember, if you want to truly make your iPad a replacement for your laptop, you should look at the best keyboard cases for iPad Pro. You won't find any discounts on the larger 12.9-inch model, unfortunately, but if you're looking for something smaller instead, then the also reduced iPad Mini 2021 may be more your speed.

$50 off iPad Mini Not every color or option of the iPad mini has been reduced - to find a good price, you might have to play around with some of the options available. We found the most success with the Starlight color, in 256GB form - it's now $599 instead of $649. $599 at B&H Photo