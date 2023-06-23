3 products I'd like to see on Prime Day 2023

With Prime Day 2023 on the horizon, I've decided to look at three products I want to pick up for a good price when July 11 and July 12 come around.

Prime Day gives Amazon Prime members exclusive Prime Day deals on all sorts of products, and we here at iMore always get excited for the Apple deals out there. If previous years are anything to go by, there will be fantastic savings to be had on Prime Day and in the lead-up to the big event.

Luckily for you, if you sign up for Amazon Prime, you'll get a 30-day free trial which will give you access to all that Prime Day has to offer.

So here are three products I've been wanting to buy for a while and will pick up on Prime Day if the price is right.

Logitech Lift Vertical Wireless Mouse

(Image credit: Logitech)

I've been using a Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse for nearly a year now and can't imagine using a standard-orientated mouse again. Vertical mice help with wrist pain and are generally more comfy to use. I've got one that I use daily, but I'd love the smaller Logitech Lift to slot into my bag when I work on the go.

The Logitech Lift is one of the best vertical mice on the market and gives you a similar experience to the Logitech MX Vertical, perfect for on-the-go or smaller hands.

Logitech Lift Vertical Wireless Mouse | $69.99 $62.99 at Amazon You can pick up a Logitech Lift for $62.99, which is 10% off its $69.99 price tag. While that is the cheapest we've seen so far, I'd love to see another 10% chopped off on Prime Day.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

(Image credit: Rene Ritchie / iMore)

I love my iPad Pro 11-inch M2, but my partner and I share one Apple Pencil for both our iPads. This Prime Day, I want to finally purchase my own so I can start annotating PDFs, especially with the new PDF improvements in iPadOS 17.

The Apple Pencil is a must-have for any iPad owner, and with magnetic charging, the second generation is even better. Pixel-perfect precision, tilt, and pressure sensitivity make this the best iPad stylus on the market.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation) | $124.99 at Amazon The Apple Pencil (2nd generation) is currently $124.99 on Amazon, but we've seen it as low as $84.99, and I hope that Prime Day 2023 will bring the price down once more.

Pitaka MagEZ Case 3 for iPhone 14 Pro

(Image credit: Pitaka)

I've wanted an Aramid Fiber Pitaka case for a while now, and Prime Day might be the perfect time to take the plunge. Pitaka makes the best-looking and most premium aramid fiber cases out there, and they work with MagSafe. Aramid fiber makes the case super thin and light while also protecting your iPhone - the material is often used in aerospace and military, so you know it's strong stuff!

Pitaka MagEZ Case 3 | $59.99 at Amazon The Pitaka MagEZ Case 3 is $59.99, but I'm hoping we see some kind of discount on Prime Day. Although, even if we don't, I'm probably going to pick one up.

I love a good deal

Prime Day can't come soon enough. There are so many things I need to pick up at a discounted price, and Prime Day usually is a good time to do that.

Whether you're looking for one of the best iPhone Prime Day deals or the best Prime Day iPad deals, iMore is the place to be this coming Prime Day!