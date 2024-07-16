AirPods 2 returns to their lowest price ever for Prime Day — I guess it's time I start my Christmas shopping!

Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday are always fantastic for me when looking into plans for Christmas presents.

There was a time when I’d officially start my shopping spree at the start of December. But what I’ve learned working at iMore is that it always helps to plan ahead when looking to buy something. This deal on the AirPods 2 to help mark the start of Prime Day is a fantastic example.

Since the first Airpods debuted in 2016 alongside the iPhone 7 series , Apple’s earbuds have become a common sight when walking down blocks of neighborhoods and around shopping malls. In 2024, there are AirPods to suit almost anyone — but it’s the low-end AirPods 2 that still make a great impression on new users.

Discounted by a massive 47%, you can buy AirPods 2 for $69 right now at Amazon , one of the best Prime Day AirPods deals we've seen. Released in 2019, these earbuds feature 24 hours of battery life, fast pairing with your Apple devices such as the best iPhones , and more.

Listen to music in style

Granted, you can buy other AirPods that are more recent and offer features such as Active Noise Cancellation. Yet these AirPods 2 will be perfect for my niece. She uses her iPhone to watch YouTube, for the odd gaming session, and uses Snapchat to chat with her friends. She doesn’t yet need AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods Max.

For a Christmas gift, AirPods 2 will be perfect for her, and that’s all that matters.