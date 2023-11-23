Get more than half off these Beats Studio Pro headphones for Black Friday

We've already seen a big discount on Apple's AirPods Max on Black Friday, but the Beats Studio Pro just seen a price crash that makes them well worth a look, too.

Offering many of the same features as AirPods, including instant switching, quick pairing, and more, the Beats Studio Pro is reduced by 51% at Amazon.

The retailer is offering the $349.99 headphones for just $169.99 - a steep, steep discount.

Where to find the best AirPods Black Friday deals

While we awarded the Beats Studio Pro 2.5 stars in our review, much of that was down to them lacking anything to really set them apart from the older Beats Studio3.

At this price, though, it's hard to argue with what's on offer - and they offer USB-C, something Apple's own AirPods Max can't match just yet.

Over 50% off Beats Studio Pro

The Beats Studio Pro are an excellent alternative to AirPods, and while not a lot has changed from the Studio 3s, I still think they're a pretty good-looking pair of headphones.

Handily, this deal includes Black, Sandstone, Deep Brown, and Navy colorways, too.