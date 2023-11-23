Get more than half off these Beats Studio Pro headphones for Black Friday
This headphone deal is tough to beat(s).
We've already seen a big discount on Apple's AirPods Max on Black Friday, but the Beats Studio Pro just seen a price crash that makes them well worth a look, too.
Offering many of the same features as AirPods, including instant switching, quick pairing, and more, the Beats Studio Pro is reduced by 51% at Amazon.
The retailer is offering the $349.99 headphones for just $169.99 - a steep, steep discount.
Where to find the best AirPods Black Friday deals
- Amazon — Save on standard, Pro, and Max AirPods
- Best Buy — AirPods Max down to $449.99
- Walmart — Classic models for less than $90
While we awarded the Beats Studio Pro 2.5 stars in our review, much of that was down to them lacking anything to really set them apart from the older Beats Studio3.
At this price, though, it's hard to argue with what's on offer - and they offer USB-C, something Apple's own AirPods Max can't match just yet.
Over 50% off Beats Studio Pro
Beats Studio Pro |
$349.99 $169.99 at Amazon
Save more than half the MSRP off of the Beats Studio Pro and get a lot of the benefits of AirPods for under $170.
Price check: $169.99 at Best Buy | $169.99 at Target
The Beats Studio Pro are an excellent alternative to AirPods, and while not a lot has changed from the Studio 3s, I still think they're a pretty good-looking pair of headphones.
Handily, this deal includes Black, Sandstone, Deep Brown, and Navy colorways, too.
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom.
Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more.
He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.
