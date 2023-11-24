Go to the dark side with Samsung's AirPod alternatives for under $160

Whether you're in Apple's ecosystem or not, there's no denying to appeal of AirPods - or their legacy. The idea of popping them in your ears and instantly enjoying your music is an easy one to get behind, but has the company been overtaken by its rivals?

We've already covered the Sony LinkBuds S and the Bose QuietComfort EarBuds II, but another option is also reduced in the "great earbud price-cutting event" also known as Black Friday.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may not roll off the tongue, but they're likely to fly off shelves with Amazon cutting the price down to $159.99.

Where to find the best AirPods Black Friday deals

That puts them at around the same base price as the (admittedly also reduced) standard AirPods, but they offer more - including active noise cancellation.

They also offer "360-degree audio", which, as you can probably imagine, is very similar to what's offered on the Spatial Audio front from Apple.

Samsung's AirPods rivals are 30% off

While they could do with better battery life, and the case could be a bit smaller, these earbuds from Samsung sound great - but you won't get instant pairing and device switching like you would from the AirPods.