Save $80 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, the biggest AirPods Pro rival
Show those AirPods who's Bose.
The headphone deals just keep coming, especially for 'true wireless' buds like the Beats Studio Buds and the Sony LinkBuds S. If Apple's own AirPods aren't singing the right tune for you, there are a wealth of alternatives.
One of the finest options out there is the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. These incredible-sounding earbuds are seeing a decent discount at Amazon that brings them down to $199 - that's $80 off of the MSRP.
That matches the same price we saw on Prime Day, and brings them to the same price as the current AirPods Pro, too.
So, why go Bose? Well, as good as Apple's own earbuds are, the Bose offers an even more balanced sound, full of nuance and detail, as well as some of the industry's best noise-canceling tech.
These amazing Bose earbuds are $80 off
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II |
$279 $199 at Amazon
These are possibly the best AirPods alternative, and they're $80 off in all colorways.
Price check: $199 at Best Buy | $199.99 at Target
This appears to be a semi-regular deal across retailers now, but don't let that fool you - these earbuds are an incredible product, and they're well worth the money.
I will concede, though, that the battery life could be better, but they charge pretty quickly.
