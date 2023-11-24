Save big on these Sony AirPods Pro alternatives
Grab these LinkBuds S fast before they're gone.
It's a great time to buy wireless earbuds and headphones, with deals abound on the Beats Studio Pro headphones, AirPods Max, Beats Studio Buds, and more, and we've got another deal that'll be music to your ears.
Sony is getting in on the Black Friday action with 36% off of the Sony LinkBuds S, its AirPod rivals that definitely look familiar.
Amazon has dropped the price to $128, making them much more affordable, and the deal applies to the Black, White, and Blue colorways, too - so there are more options than the standard white AirPods.
Where to find the best AirPods Black Friday deals
- Amazon — All AirPods discounted
- Best Buy — AirPods Max down to $449.99
- Walmart — Less than $90 for older models
While they won't instantly pair with your Apple devices, they offer automatic switching between noise canceling modes, constantly listening to exterior conditions to tune your audio experience.
Battery life is great, too, with 6 hours of battery life, with 20 hours in the case, and you can get an hour of use from 5 minutes of charge.
Get these Sony LinkBuds S for less.
Sony Link Buds S |
$199.99 $128 at Amazon
These clever earbuds scan for optimum noise canceling to help you seamlessly move from listening to audio to the world around you.
Price check: $128 at Best Buy | $129.99 at Target
It's worth noting that Best Buy is matching Amazon's price, and offers the Desert Sand colorway, too - an exclusive for the retailer. If you want a gold color option, that could be the way to go.
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
