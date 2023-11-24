Save big on these Sony AirPods Pro alternatives

It's a great time to buy wireless earbuds and headphones, with deals abound on the Beats Studio Pro headphones, AirPods Max, Beats Studio Buds, and more, and we've got another deal that'll be music to your ears.

Sony is getting in on the Black Friday action with 36% off of the Sony LinkBuds S, its AirPod rivals that definitely look familiar.

Amazon has dropped the price to $128, making them much more affordable, and the deal applies to the Black, White, and Blue colorways, too - so there are more options than the standard white AirPods.

Where to find the best AirPods Black Friday deals

While they won't instantly pair with your Apple devices, they offer automatic switching between noise canceling modes, constantly listening to exterior conditions to tune your audio experience.

Battery life is great, too, with 6 hours of battery life, with 20 hours in the case, and you can get an hour of use from 5 minutes of charge.

Get these Sony LinkBuds S for less.

It's worth noting that Best Buy is matching Amazon's price, and offers the Desert Sand colorway, too - an exclusive for the retailer. If you want a gold color option, that could be the way to go.