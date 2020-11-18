Best answer: Yes, Among Us is 100% free on mobile. However, you'll have to share your personal data with Innersloth.
- On PC: Among Us ($5 on Steam)
- On your Android: Among Us (Free download on Play Store)
- On your iPhone: Among Us (Free download on Apple Store)
- Play on mobile easily: Razer Raiju Mobile ($85 at Amazon)
Free stuff is good stuff in Among Us
The success of Among Us is unheard of — how could a game from 2018 be one of the best Android games of 2020? Since going viral this past summer, Among Us has become a hit with casual gamers and diehards alike, thanks to how easy it is to pick up and play.
Similar to board games like Mafia, the social deduction game tasks players with completing tasks around the map, while the Imposter lurks among them, plotting to kill. The crew must work together to figure out who among them is not who they say they are. It's an exciting and tense game, perfect for parties and gatherings, both in-person and online.
You might be wondering how much it costs to get in on the fun, and the fact of the matter is, it's free on mobile. These players can download the game and start playing it right away.
If you want to play the game on your PC, you'll have to pay $5 for it on Steam, but you'll also get access to a ton of cosmetics you can use to customize your tiny astronaut.
Among Us is free on mobile with a couple caveats
Among Us is totally free on iOS and Android, with an important caveat to consider. Among Us will ask you to share personal data and show ads instead of normal purchase-based monetization. If you don't mind the occasional ad and your data being sold, then you're all good. However, if you're not comfortable with that, you can pay a small fee of $2 to unlock the full game.
The touch controls work really well with Among Us, but using a phone mount is a great way to play, too.
Among Us shows no signs of stopping, thanks to its accessibility, availability, and cross-play capabilities. The addictive whodunit gameplay is sure to impress gamers and non-gamers alike, and it is easily one of the best free Android games around. All you need to get started is your phone.
Find the Imposter or die trying
Among Us
Watch who you trust
Among Us is a fun social deduction party game that is perfect with friends. Work together to find the Imposter, or kill them all if you are the Imposter.
Best phone mount for mobile gaming
Razer Raiju Mobile
A great phone clip
Don't want to deal with touch controls? Razer's Raiju Mobile controller works great on Android and is a great way to play many great mobile games like Among Us.
