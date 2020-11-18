Best answer: Yes, Among Us is 100% free on mobile. However, you'll have to share your personal data with Innersloth.

Free stuff is good stuff in Among Us

The success of Among Us is unheard of — how could a game from 2018 be one of the best Android games of 2020? Since going viral this past summer, Among Us has become a hit with casual gamers and diehards alike, thanks to how easy it is to pick up and play.

Similar to board games like Mafia, the social deduction game tasks players with completing tasks around the map, while the Imposter lurks among them, plotting to kill. The crew must work together to figure out who among them is not who they say they are. It's an exciting and tense game, perfect for parties and gatherings, both in-person and online.

You might be wondering how much it costs to get in on the fun, and the fact of the matter is, it's free on mobile. These players can download the game and start playing it right away.

If you want to play the game on your PC, you'll have to pay $5 for it on Steam, but you'll also get access to a ton of cosmetics you can use to customize your tiny astronaut.

Among Us is free on mobile with a couple caveats