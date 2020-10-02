In Among Us, players must perform a series of tasks to win the game, or successfully eject the Imposters who are trying to sabotage the whole operation. Out of the three available maps, MIRA HQ is the smallest in the game, but it doesn't make it any less dangerous. Sometimes, getting out alive or proving your innocence is a matter of being able to complete a task fast enough. Don't worry, we're here to help. Here are all of the tasks you'll encounter on MIRA HQ in Among Us.
All of the tasks found in MIRA HQ
Tasks are separated into three categories: Common, Short, and Long.
- Short tasks require a single step or very little effort.
- Long tasks have multiple steps, usually requiring the player to wait a certain amount of time or move to different parts of the ship.
- Common tasks are given to every single Crewmate.
There are 18 tasks to be completed in MIRA HQ. Only one of the tasks is visual, or can be used to prove your innocence to other players. Don't forget that if you get killed, you can still complete your tasks and help out the rest of your crew.
|Task
|Type
|Location
|Description
|Assemble Artifact
|Short
|Laboratory
|Fit the pieces of the artifact back together like a puzzle.
|Buy Beverage
|Short
|Cafeteria
|The player must order the correct item out of the vending machine to complete this task. There's an image of the correct drink on the lower right-hand side underneath the keypad. Find the correct beverage and enter its code to complete this task.
|Chart Course
|Short
|Admin
|Drag the shop across all four points on the screen to complete this task.
|Clean O2 Filter
|Short
|Greenhouse
|Pull the leaves into the trash to complete this task.
|Clear Asteroids
|Short
|Balcony
|You must destroy 20 asteroids to complete this task. Simply click or tap on the asteroids as they float by to destroy them. Unlike other levels, destroying Asteroids on MIRA HQ is not a visual task.
|Divert Power
|Short
|Reactor, Admin, Cafeteria, Communications, Greenhouse, Laboratory, Launchpad, MedBay, Office
|This task is completed in two parts. The first requires players to slide a switch found in Reactor. Next, you must walk over to the respective room and accept the diverted power by flipping another switch.
|Empty Garbage
|Short
|Admin
|Just pull the lever on the side to dump the trash. Unlike The Skeld, clearing the trash on MIRA HQ is not a visual task.
|Enter ID Code
|Common
|Admin
|You must first pull a card out of your wallet and enter the password written on it. If you do it incorrectly, you'll have to try again.
|Fix Wiring
|Common
|Greenhouse, Hallway, Laboratory, Locker Room, Storage
|Pull the wires from the left side of the panel to the corresponding color on the right-hand side. Do this three times across different rooms to complete it.
|Fuel Engines
|Short
|Launchpad
|The player must simply fuel up the engine at the Launchpad. Unlike other levels, this is not a multi-step task.
|Measure Weather
|Short
|Balcony
|Press the begin button and wait. The task is complete when the download is finished.
|Prime Shields
|Short
|Admin
|This one is straightforward. Just tap on the red hexagons on the screen to complete the task. Unlike The Skeld, this is not a visual task.
|Process Data
|Short
|Office
|Simply upload the data to complete the task.
|Run Diagnostics
|Long
|Launchpad
|This task is separated into two parts. The first step is to begin the diagnostic process by pressing a button. Wait 90 seconds, and then return to the task and select the anomaly to complete the task.
|Start Reactor
|Long
|Reactor
|This task is like Simon Says. Match the prompts that appear on the left-hand side to complete this task. If you miss one, you'll have to start over.
|Submit Scan
|Long
|MedBay
|Just stand on the pad and let the device scan your body. This is the only visual task on MIRA HQ.
|Unlock Manifolds
|Short
|Reactor
|Press the keys in numerical order. If you get it wrong, you'll have to start over.
|Water Plants
|Short
|Storage, Greenhouse
|Players must first grab a watering can from Storage and walk over to the Greenhouse to water the plants.
Study before the task
These are all of the tasks found on MIRA HQ. Despite being a smaller map, MIRA HQ has plenty to complete. Crewmates should stick together on this map, as there are so few opportunities to prove their innocence through a task. Imposters, on the other hand, have an advantage on this map because of that.
There's even more to cover in the game's two other maps, The Skeld and Polus. Among Us has taken the internet by storm and is one of the best party games available. It's a fun social deduction game that's perfect for parties happening in-person or virtually.
