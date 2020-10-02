Align Engine Output Short Upper and Lower Engine The task contains two very short parts that are completed at the Upper Engine and Lower Engine. Simply move the engine up or down to align it with the dotted line to complete the task.

Calibrate Distributor Short Electrical A node rotates around a ring and when it passes the covered section, it fills a bar on the right. Press the button when the bar is full to proceed to the next node. Just be careful: If you miss one, you'll have to start over from the beginning.

Clean O2 Filter Short O2 Pull the leaves into the trash to complete the task.

Clear Asteroids Short Weapons Shoot the asteroids floating across the screen to destroy them. The task is completed once you destroy 20 of them. This is a visual task, so other players can see the turrets operating as you work.

Fix Wiring Common Admin, Cafeteria, Electrical, Navigation, Security, Storage The task is completed by connecting each wire to the wire of the same color. Three panels must be completed to finish.

Fuel Engines Long Storage, Upper Engine, Lower Engine The task requires the player to fill a gas can in Storage and walk it over to both the Upper and Lower Engine room. When one engine is filled, the player must walk back to Storage to refill the gas canister.

Inspect Sample Long MedBay The player must press a button to initiate a pouring sequence. Once that is done, the player must wait 60 seconds before they can interact with it again. When the time is up, interact again and select the red sample to complete the task. If you choose the wrong one, you will have to repeat the process.

Prime Shields Short Shields Simply select the red hexagons. This is a visual task, as well. The shields will light up when a player completes this task.

Stabilize Steering Short Navigation Just tap on the crosshair to complete this task.

Start Reactor Long Reactor A screen and a keypad will appear before the player. The left screen will flash blue squares across the screen, and you must enter the same sequence into the keypad, just like Simon Says. Do this five times to complete the task. If you get one wrong, you'll have to restart the process.

Submit Scan Long MedBay the task is very simple to complete — just stand on the scanner and let it do its work. You'll be unable to move for 10 seconds. Also, this is a visual task. Players will be able to watch as you are scanned.

Swipe Card Common Admin Pull the card out of the wallet and drag it through the card reader. Too slow or too fast will require you to try again.

Unlock Manifolds Short Reactor To complete this task, press the keys in their numerical order. If you get it wrong, you'll have to restart.