The world is growing ever colder as we continue to march towards the end of the year and our Animal Crossing islands are no different. But one of the things that makes this one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there is that we'll soon have two separate holidays to celebrate, the maple leaves on the ground will be replaced with snow, and we'll be able to craft even more DIY recipes. A lot of fun changes are in store. Here's everything that comes with the Animal Crossing Winter update.

If, for some reason, the winter festivities don't seem to have appeared in your game come November 19, then maybe you need to make sure your Switch downloaded the Winter update. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday From the Nintendo Switch's Home menu, hover over the Animal Crossing: New Horizons icon. Press + and the game information will display. Scroll down to Software Update. Select Via the Internet. The Switch will check for any new versions and will download them if necessary. Select OK. Once these steps have been taken, your Switch will search for any Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates it might not have already. Hopefully that solves the issue and allows you to take part in these festive events. Fall leaves and snow We already started to see our leaves changing color with the Fall Update, but the Winter update sees our islands fully transition from vibrant orange leaves to falling snow. Maple Leaf DIY recipes While leaves are falling around your island much like Cherry Blossoms did back in spring, you'll be able to collect maple leaves out of the air and craft them into cute decorations. New Hairstyles and reactions

Once the Winter update releases on your Switch, you'll be able to purchase new hair styles and reactions from the green kiosk in Resident Services. The Top 8 Stylish Hairstyles can be purchased for 1,800 Nook Miles, while the Hip Reaction Collection can be purchased for 2,700 Nook Miles. More storage space

I don't know about you, but I ran out of space in my Animal Crossing house a loooooong time ago. Within Nintendo's recent annoucement video, we learned that players will be able to purchase even more storage space from Tom Nook once the Winter update hits our Switch consoles. Currently the max number of items you can store is only 800, but the update will raise storage to 2,400. Finally, I can start cleaning up all the junk littering my island and make it look presentable again. Animal Crossing Save Data Transfer

Players will soon have the ability to transfer their Animal Crossing game save data to another Nintendo Switch. This will make things easier for anyone who wants to purchase a different Nintendo Switch model. To learn more about save data transfers, check out Nintendo's Customer Support page. Turkey Day and Franklin the chef

On November 26, 2020, Franklin the turkey chef will setup his cooking area in front of Resident Services for Turkey Day. If players help him find the ingredients he seeks, they'll be rewarded with goodies. Toy Day and Jingle the black-nosed reindeer

On December 24, 2020 Jingle the Black-nosed Reindeer can be found wandering around on your island. He needs help deliverying toys to all of your villagers. Help him out and you'll be rewarded with some festive items and holiday cheer. Nintendo's Winter Update video