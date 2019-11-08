What you need to know
- Apple has added six new games to Apple Arcade.
- They are: Sociable Soccer, UFO on Tape: First Contact, Takeshi & Hiroshi, Guildlings, Discolored and Marble It Up: Mayhem.
- This means that Apple Arcade has reached its promised goal of 100 titles on the service.
Apple has added six new titles to Apple Arcade, bringing the service's total game library to the previously promised total of 100.
As noted by Engadget The six new titles are:
- Sociable Soccer - A followup to 90s classic Sensible Soccer by Rogue Games, featuring soccer gameplay and team management.
- UFO on Tape: First Contact - play this augmented reality game where you chase a strange object in the sky to try and record it.
- Takeshi & Hiroshi - this game only has a one hour story, in which you play in both the real world and an RPG game created by one of the characters.
- Guildlings - An episodic fantasy game about a group of friends on a mythical quest.
- Discolored - Solve puzzles to restore color to the world.
- Marble It Up: Mayhem - Another puzzle game, but with marbles.
You can check out the full list of Apple Arcade games here, and our ultimate guide to Apple Arcade. Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 a month on iOS, iPadOS and macOS.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
