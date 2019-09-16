Not long after early impressions for Apple Arcade went live, Apple has begun rolling out the service for select users running iOS 13. The tab for Arcade is now visible in the App Store, with the option to try the one month free trial, too.

Once you press "Try it free," you'll be taken through the sing-up process. After your one month free trial is up, you'll be required to pay $4.99 per month for the service.

Featuring over 100 new and exclusive games, Apple Arcade is a Netflix-style gaming service that provides subscribers with unlimited access to its library of games. Subscribers can access these games via iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, although only support for iPhone will be available starting September 19 (which is also when iOS 13 will be available).

It doesn't appear early access is available for devices running iOS 12, so most users will have to wait until Thursday to take Arcade for a spin. This is likely Apple's way of testing the service at scale before more people sign up later this week.

We actually got our hands on Apple Arcade early, and you can check out our impressions in the above video.

