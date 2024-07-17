From Apple Pencil Pro to an adjustable sketching stand, these are the best Prime Day deals for Apple-loving artists

Apple, from its super fast Apple Silicon chips to its excellent screens, has managed to carve a bit of a name for itself among artists. There are so many wonderful devices for the modern creative out there, but Apple’s suite of devices and its fantastic ecosystem means every accessory you buy can work together in interesting ways. If you have been thinking of picking something up to add to your iPad and Apple Pencil Pro, you've picked the perfect time.

Prime Day is finally here on Amazon and with that comes huge reductions on every facet of the site. As someone who picked up an iPad in a fantastic Black Friday deal last year, I can attest to just how much a good accessory helps. Here are some of the best Prime Day deals for a budding artist.

Adding to your iPad

Apple Pencil Pro | $129 $119 at Amazon An almost necessary device for any Apple artist, the Apple Pencil is a smart device, being simple enough to feel like a pencil whilst having some cool features like touch sensitivity and double tap for swapping between app tools on the fly. Though you could go for the USBC model to use the same wire for all your devices, it doesn’t have wireless charging or touch sensitivity. At this price point, the Apple Pencil Pro is the best choice.

Bellemond Paper Screen Protector (2 pack) | $18.99 $12.79 at Amazon Screen Protectors are nearly necessary with modern devices but can get in the way of an artist if you don’t think it through fully. The Bellemond screen paper is not only ultra-thin but the paper-like texture gives a more comfortable feel for artists. One of my biggest fears with a screen protector is putting it on wrong. Luckily, with this deal on the Bellemond paper screen protector, you get 2 of them, so you don’t have to worry about misaligned screen protectors. This is the lowest price we’ve seen them at.

Omoton Adjustable Stand | $12.99 $9.99 at Amazon Available at just $9.99, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Omoton stand. You could opt to just hold your iPad when drawing but the adjustable arms and stable design of this stand means it is easy to leverage your device to get the most out of it. If you are sick of holding your iPad when drawing, this is the perfect choice.

For MacBook

If you're looking to also get creative with your Mac, Wacom does a range of great drawing tablets, including one that has a great reduction right now.