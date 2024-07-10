Prime Day Apple deal all-time highlights: All the deals we're hoping to see return this year
It's almost time to get some snazzy new tech.
With Amazon Prime Day being mere days away, some deals have already started to pop up. However, there are some great Apple producs that aren't quite as low as they should be, and I know how low they should be based on last year's Amazon Prime Day.
If you're looking to finally commit to a new MacBook or want a good device to listen to music with, here are some of the highlights of last year's sale. Luckily, some of these are already cheaper than last year, and we expect them to get even better over the next few days.
The Deals
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C | $249 $189 at Amazon last year
Given they had launched just weeks before the sale last year, $60 off a brand-new AirPods Pro 2 USB-C was an absolute steal. Given these are now approaching a year old, and have already dropped to $145, we're hoping for an even bigger reduction on the big day.
Price Check: Best Buy $200 | B&H Photo $229
AirPods Max | $549 $479 at Amazon last year
Apple's most expensive and premium piece of audio hardware, $70 off AirPods Max was pretty great. It's currently on sale at $398 blowing what was already a great reduction out of the water. This is the lowest price we've seen in some time and well worth paying attention to on the big day.
Price Check: $499 at Best Buy | $499 at B&H Photo
Klipsch R-51PM| $599 $349 at Amazon last year
These excellent desktop speakers are perfect for a Mac user and saw a steep $250 discount last year. If you're looking for an audio upgrade, this is worth watching.
Price check: Not available at B&H Photo | Not available at Best Buy
Ring Doorbell | $99 $54 at Amazon last year
Unfortunately, with Apple Homekit devices being a bit limited, you may need to outside of the ecosystem for the best deals. Luckily, last year saw a great reduction on a Ring Doorbell and this year might match it.
Price check: $54.99 at Best Buy | $50 at B&H Photo
ecobee Smart Thermostat| $269.98 $189.99 last year
If you're looking for something Apple Homekit compatible to fit into your smart home, this thermostat saw an excellent reduction of $80, and will save you more than that in bills over time.
Price Check: Best Buy $249.99 | B&H Photo not available
Anker 737| $139 $90 at Amazon last year
Getting a whopping five stars in our Anker 737 review, this charger is one of the very best out there for any Apple fan, and even better at a discount.
Price check: Not available at B&H Photo | Not available at Best Buy
