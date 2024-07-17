These Logitech keyboard deals will save you a bundle this Prime Day
They sound, feel, and look great.
You'll find plenty of great Prime Day Apple deals this year, but if you want the best keyboard for your Mac, you may be better off looking outside of Apple's product lineup. Looking for something with a different aesthetic to the Magic Keyboard? We have handpicked four of our favorite Logitech keyboard deals this year.
Logitech keyboards have some very cool hidden features, built-in macOS support, and tend to come with their own unique styles. For instance, the Logitech POP, with its brilliant combination of purples, is 30% off right now. If you are looking for more of a bundle, there are a few great deals on listings with both a mouse and keyboard. If you want a great Mac keyboard that isn't made by Apple, look no further than the deals below.
A logical upgrade
Logitech POP mechanical wireless keyboard | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon
The Logitech POP isn't just striking for its purple theming but also the typewriter-style mechanical keys. You can pair it to two devices, meaning you can swap from Mac to iPhone in just a single click and it even has a three-year battery life out of just two AAA batteries. If you don't want to use it wirelessly, it can also be plugged in.
Logitech MX Keys | $119.99 $90.24 at Amazon
The most expensive on our list but also perhaps the most impressive, the Logitech MX keys look fantastic, have backlit keys to work in any environment, and even comes with a free Adobe Creative Cloud subscription. Specifically designed for Mac, it has all the right keys, can work with multiple computers at once, and has USB-C charging to last up to 5 months with backlighting turned off.
Logitech MK825 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a mouse and keyboard combo, the Logitech MK825 is an excellent choice, and almost as cheap as just the keyboard by itself. With the keyboard having a three-year battery life, and the mouse lasting two years, you can go a long time without changing the batteries, and the contoured design makes this perfect for an office environment.
Logitech Pebble 2 combo | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon
As the name implies, the Logitech Pebble 2 combo is incredibly light and small. With both items having a very flat look, it's designed primarily for productivity and shows this off with super quiet keys and handy shortcut buttons at the top of the keyboard. If you want something understated and practical, this is a great choice — and it works well on small desks too.
