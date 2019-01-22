Aukey is currently offering a number of its PC gaming accessories with some significant discounts. The sale includes keyboards, mice, headsets, and more — all you need to upgrade your setup for less.

We've rounded up the best deals on offer — with discounts up to half off — so you can get back to gaming sooner.

Whether you want to upgrade your keyboard or mouse, get fully immersed with better audio quality, or add some mood lighting to your gaming rig, Aukey has something for you in this sale. These deals won't last forever, so make the most of the discounts while you can.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.