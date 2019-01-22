Aukey is currently offering a number of its PC gaming accessories with some significant discounts. The sale includes keyboards, mice, headsets, and more — all you need to upgrade your setup for less.
We've rounded up the best deals on offer — with discounts up to half off — so you can get back to gaming sooner.
Level up
Aukey KM-G6 Mechanical Keyboard
This water-resistant, LED backlit gaming keyboard with Blue switches and 104 keys is designed for Windows PC gamers. Take 20% off with code H6VOBVUG for a limited time.
compact design
Aukey KM-G9 Mechanical Keyboard
Just $21 gets you Aukey's compact tenkeyless mechanical keyboard if you use code T5R8XYBF at checkout. It's durable, water-resistant and great for productivity or gaming. It's usually $27 when not on sale.
Retro
Aukey KM-G10 Vintage Typewriter Style Keyboard
Add a little vintage flair to your desk with this typewriter-style mechanical keyboard featuring Outemu Blue switches for a tactile and audible response and ultimate typing satisfaction. Code SF5JTTLF saves you 25%.
All of the lights
Aukey KM-G4 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Use coupon 7VICBRIA to save 58% on this Aukey Mechanical Keyboard with Brown switches ideal for e-sports and more tactile everyday typing. You can customize the RGB backlighting and assign all the functions and macros you need to any key. It's usually $90 when not on sale.
Reduce RSI
Aukey KM-C2 Vertical Mouse
This ergonomic mouse allows right-handed users to adopt a more natural grip and reduce tension on the wrist and hand. It has two DPI settings, back and forward buttons, and a smooth scroll wheel — all for $6 with code L8NZXVC9 taking over half off.
Game on
Aukey KM-C4 Gaming Mouse
Aukey's advanced right-handed gaming mouse has eight programmable buttons to configure macros for games or applications and four adjustable DPI level presets. It's 50% off with code 9CF27TQD.
Small and mighty
Aukey KM-W8 Wireless Computer Mouse
Get your hands on a minimalist wireless mouse with 40% off using coupon B74GV63J. It has back, forward, and DPI buttons to easily and quickly adapt to different games and other uses like internet browsing and photo editing.
Immerse yourself
Aukey GH-S4 Scepter Virtual 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset
Take things to the next level with Aukey's Scepter Series gaming headset with its 50mm drivers, virtual 7.1 surround sound, bass boost button, noise-cancelling mic, and more. the headset regularly sells for $30, but is under $22 with coupon AUKEYH07.
Comfort and style
Aukey EP-B52 On-Ear Wireless Headphones
Aukey's foldable, wireless on-ear headphones feature powerful over-sized 40mm drivers that deliver rich audio and 18 hours of play time. They are half off for a limited time when you enter QQUYOSR5 at checkout.
Whether you want to upgrade your keyboard or mouse, get fully immersed with better audio quality, or add some mood lighting to your gaming rig, Aukey has something for you in this sale. These deals won't last forever, so make the most of the discounts while you can.
