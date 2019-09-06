Jim Dalrymple of The Loop joins Lory Gil and Rene Ritchie for one more dose of hopes, dreams, and common sense before Apple's event on September 10. In addition to new iPhones, they talk about the possibility of a new Apple TV along with a new product — Apple Tags.
They also discuss the legacy of iPhone SE, listening to Apple Music in a web browser, and their feature wish lists for HomePod.
- The Loop
- Think a new Apple TV will be announced? Will it be worth upgrading?
- Are Apple Tags going to be the next AirPods?
- iPhone SE, Yes, but not at an iPhone 8 size
- Apple Music web browser
