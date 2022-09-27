iMore Show 812: Reviewing Apple's newest iPhones

This week, Karen and Luke talk about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro more in-depth and dive into exciting and bizarre Apple news.

LINKS

Apple finally sealed an NFL deal, just not the one you expected

Apple releases iOS 16.0.2 with multiple essential bug fixes

Newest iOS 16.1 beta updates battery percentage feature

Apple announces macOS 13 Ventura and iPadOS 16 release dates

New iPad Pro models may have just been leaked by Logitech

New patent suggests Shazam might become much creepier in the future

Apple relaunches its weird referral program for Apple Card

Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond confirmed for FIFA 23

Apple TV+ snags Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator for a big new project

iPhone 14 Review: A great phone that's hard to recommend

iPhone 14 Pro review: The year of the Pro

iPhone 14 Pro's stunning 48MP power explored in new comparison