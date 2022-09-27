iMore Show 812: Reviewing Apple's newest iPhones
LogiLeaks?
This week, Karen and Luke talk about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro more in-depth and dive into exciting and bizarre Apple news.
Listen and subscribe:
- Subscribe in iTunes (opens in new tab)
LINKS
Apple finally sealed an NFL deal, just not the one you expected
Apple releases iOS 16.0.2 with multiple essential bug fixes
Newest iOS 16.1 beta updates battery percentage feature
Apple announces macOS 13 Ventura and iPadOS 16 release dates
New iPad Pro models may have just been leaked by Logitech
New patent suggests Shazam might become much creepier in the future
Apple relaunches its weird referral program for Apple Card
Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond confirmed for FIFA 23
Apple TV+ snags Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator for a big new project
iPhone 14 Review: A great phone that's hard to recommend
iPhone 14 Pro review: The year of the Pro
iPhone 14 Pro's stunning 48MP power explored in new comparison
Jim Metzendorf has been using Macs since 1994. He is a podcaster, freelance audio/video editor, and author of ‘The Professional's Guide to Audio Podcast Production'. Jim also teaches audio production at a college in Cleveland, Ohio. Follow him on Twitter: @jmetzendorf
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.