If you've been looking for a full mobile role-playing game to play, look no further. From Airship Syndicate and HandyGames comes Battle Chasers: Nightwar. Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a turn-based role-playing game with a full, deep story. Gully is searching for her father Aramus and enlists the help of five other heroes to help.

Taking inspiration from JRPGs, you'll assemble a team from three of these six unique heroes. Each can be given weapons, armor and magical trinkets as you go forth on your quest. There are traps, puzzles and enemies galore awaiting you but don't worry: each hero has unique skills that can help your party make it through every tricky spot. Check out the gameplay and art design of Battle Chasers: Nightwar with the launch trailer below: