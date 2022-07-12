It's not often that you can find Beats Studio Buds on sale, but now is one of those times. For Prime Day, the highly-rated true wireless headphones are available for just $100. That's $50 off the regular price. The sale covers five color options: black, Moon Gray, red, white, and Ocean Blue.
First launched in 2021, the Beats Studio Buds. The earbuds are similar to Apple's own AirPods Pro in functionality although they don't support spatial audio or wireless charging. They do support active noise cancellation technology, however, as well as the ever-impressive Transparency mode.
Colorful choice
Beats Studio Buds | 33% off
The Beats Studio Buds are Beat's latest truly wireless earbuds that bring noise cancelation and a surprising amount of compatibility with Android.
The Beats Studio Buds include dual-beam forming microphones and on-device controls. Additionally, they provide eight hours of playtime between charges. The included charging case can hold up to 24 hours of total charging time. With active noise canceling (ANC) and Transparency Mode, these are very similar to the AirPods Pro — but for much less.
Beats is owned by Apple, so they'll work with one-touch pairing with your Apple device. That being said, if you have an Android device or use a PC, they'll pair well there too. These are the headphones to get if you want the Apple branding or the flashy colors, but want the flexibility to use them with other devices. They also don't have the stem that you see with the AirPods; if you want a different design for your earbuds, now's your chance.
Want more info on Apple Prime Day as it draws in? Here are our Prime Day deals hubs:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Betas never stop: The Release Candidate for watchOS 8.7 is out now!
The Release Candidate of watchOS 8.7 is now available to developers.
Treat the kids to a special Echo Dot with an insane discount
The Echo Dot is already one of the coolest little smart speakers on the planet but you know what would make it even cooler? If you slapped a tiger's face on it. That's exactly what the kid-oriented Echo Dot is all about, and you can put one in your kids' room for just $24.99 right now — that's a 58% price drop.
This Roku Ultra 4K streaming box is less than $80 but be quick
The world of streaming boxes can be a complicated one, but it can be made more straightforward when you get the chance to save on one of the better releases in the market. That's the case right now, with the Roku Ultra now selling for just $79.99, down from the usual $100 asking price.
Here are some of our favorite cases to protect your iPhone 12 Pro
There is certainly no shortage of protective cases for your iPhone 12 Pro, but which ones are the best? Here are some of our personal favorites to keep your iPhone safe and sound.