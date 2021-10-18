They have been rumored for a while and, though they didn't launch alongside the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 as many expected, Apple has officially announced its AirPods 3.

The new 3rd-generation AirPods feature a new design along with some neat feature additions bringing them close to the AirPods Pro. Despite only just being unveiled, you can already order them with the first deliveries expected on October 25. We're rounding up the best AirPods 3 deals below and will keep the list updated with additional retailers.

AirPods (3rd generation) You can, of course, go straight to the source for your AirPods 3 pre-order. The new earbuds retail for $179 and begin shipping on October 25. $179 at Apple

Apple's 3rd-generation AirPods break away from the original model in terms of design language, adopting the more squat design of the AirPods Pro, but it's not just their look that has been upgraded.

With a custom driver and high dynamic range amplifier for powerful bass and crisp, clean high frequencies, the new AirPods are set to sound better too. Adaptive EQ, spatial audio, and Dolby Atmos give you a theater-life three-dimensional experience listening experience. These features plus the head-tracking will make you feel like you're in the movie you are watching.

Battery life has also been improved with an extra hour of battery life with the AirPods 3. That means up to six hours of listening time and up to four hours of talk time. With support for MagSafe, you can use a MagSafe charger (or any Qi charging pad) to charge the 3rd-generation AirPods.

The case gives you four additional charges for a total of up to 30 hours of total listening time and a five-minute charge provides enough juice for an hour of playback.

Water and sweat resistance has been added making these some of the best true wireless earbuds to choose for your workouts and Find My support will help you track them down if you lose them

AirPods 3 are available to order now and will begin shipping on October 25.