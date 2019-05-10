There aren't a whole host of deals out there right now for the newest AirPods, but Costco members can take advantage of $19 off AirPods 2. While it's a members-only deal, there are plenty of other benefits to signing up.

AirPods are Apple's revolutionary, truly wireless earphones that pair super easily with your other Apple devices and allow for a wire-free audio experience. Using the proprietary H1 chip, they sync together seamlessly for perfect playback, built-in accelerometers allow for tap controls and infrared sensors mean they know when they are in or out of your ears. Plus, beam-forming mics allow you to be heard loud and clear on calls and allow for hands-free controls with 'Hey Siri' functionality. The second-generation AirPods are also available with a wireless charging case for convenient Qi charging.

Pick up the latest AirPods with the regular charging case at your nearest Costco and save yourself almost $20. You can also choose to have them delivered for $4.99 if you prefer.

If you want to get AirPods 2 with the all-new Wireless Charging Case, Costco is also your best bet if you're already signed up as a member or were thinking about getting a membership anyway.

If you're all in on the Qi charging future, it make sense to get your second-gen AirPods with the Wireless Charging Case included. It means you can simply place it down on your existing charging pad to get your headphones back up to full in no time. Costco is the best place to buy them right now with $19 off for members.

Apple's original AirPods are still available and are discounted following the newer version being released. Thankfully, this deal is available to everyone at Amazon and helps you save on the first-gen model.

While not the newest model, Apple's original AirPods still allow for tremendous wireless freedom and use the proprietary W1 chip for easy pairing with your Apple tech. The only thing you're missing versus the second-gen version is the new H1 chip allowing for faster device switching and 'Hey Siri' functionality, plus slightly improved talk time.

How to get the Best AirPods 2 Deals

The AirPods 2 are pretty new having only been released in the first quarter of 2019 so deals are pretty few and far between. They are sold out at some retailers still, so the incentive to offer discounts isn't quite so strong just yet. However, we have seen a couple of limited-time offers pop up already and as supply catches up with demand we're sure to see some deals. You can still snag Apple's original AirPods and, being the older version, they are bound to see some discounts before they go away entirely.

We regularly scour the internet for the best AirPods deals. We will keep this page updated with the best deals we can find, so if you frequently find yourself looking for it, you'll want to bookmark this page.

