Despite regular AirPods deals being quite common these days, it's hard to see any direct AirPods Max price drops coming soon with shipping timeframes in the months rather than days for most of their lifespan so far, though we're keeping tabs on the best offers below.

Even getting ahold of a set of AirPods Max has been a real struggle since their release, never mind snagging a discount on a pair.

AirPods Max have been pretty hard to find since their release and Apple can't ship you a set for several weeks. Order at Amazon or Best Buy right now and get yourself a pair delivered within days. Go with Best Buy for four months of free Apple Music and Apple News+ (worth $80).

If you've read our AirPods Max review and have been waiting patiently to find AirPods Max in stock near you, you're in luck as they are starting to become more available at both Apple and third-party retailers. As supply improves, so will the promotions so keep your eyes on the below list in the coming weeks.

Best AirPods Max Deals

AirPods Max combine high-fidelity audio with Active Noise Cancellation. Each part of their custom-built driver works to produce sound with ultra-low distortion across the audible range. From deep, rich bass to accurate mids and crisp, clean highs, you'll hear every note with a new sense of clarity.

They feature an Apple H1 headphone chip in each ear cup for instant pairing and device switching, "Hey, Siri" support, and better power management. The headphones also include a bunch of sensors to detect when you're wearing them, the positioning of your head, and any movement for spatial audio, and they also detect when they go into the included case so they can power down.

With a premium audio experience comes a steep price tag, but the below list will be updated with any discounts as they crop up.

AirPods Max Price Tracking

Since AirPods Max are so new and supply has been so scarce since their release, we haven't seen any direct discounts of note so far. That being said, they have started to become more readily available in recent weeks and retailers should start incentivizing buyers once they are in stock everywhere.

The best deal thus far has been at Best Buy where buyers can get four months of Apple Music for free with the purchase — the perfect pairing with the new headphones — as well as four months of Apple News+ for $80 of total value thrown in. The list above will be kept up to date with any price drops or other promotions as they come about.