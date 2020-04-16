Staying home week after week might have you feeling a bit bored after a while. Luckily, Best Buy's Outlet Event sale is now live with a few ways to keep you busy while social distancing. The sale is full of open-box, refurbished, and clearanced items, and while these usually show a discount compared to a brand new item at full price, today's sale offers up to 40% extra off. Plus, Best Buy includes free shipping on orders over $35 or more. You'll just want to make sure you shop the sale before the weekend's over, as it's set to come to an end on April 19.

If you're unfamiliar with the differences between open-box and refurbished, it's a pretty big one. Open-box items have been returned to the store for a variety of reasons though are generally in new condition and include all the essential components that usually come with that item. Meanwhile, refurbished items have been used for potentially a longer period, returned, and then tested and repaired where necessary to ensure they're in like-new condition. There may be slight cosmetic damage, or a missing manual, or plain packaging instead of the product's usual packaging, though all of these issues are stated in the description of the item you're buying — if any apply.

Best Buy's sale features a few different sections to shop in depending on what you're hoping to find today. One section features over 50 open-box tablets starting at $99.99 while another includes open-box TVs as low as $74.99. You can also purchase open-box games and consoles, refurbished electronics, and even a selection of open-box appliances, including essentials like microwaves, refrigerators, and washing machines, among others.

Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more. Currently, all stores are closed to customers, though curbside delivery is also an option if you need your purchase in hand today.