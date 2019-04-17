Arguably the biggest movie event of the decade, Avengers: Endgame will see the Marvel heroes in their attempt to defeat Thanos once and for all. You can celebrate the release with these adorable Funko Pop! figures, which feature some of the movie's most important and popular characters. Which Funko Pop! figure will you get in the fight to take down Thanos?

Whatever it takes

The arrival of Avengers: Endgame will mark the end of a 22-movie arc for Marvel, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes look to defeat Thanos. These awesome Funko Pop! figures will help prepare you for the fight.

There's a great selection of figures, but no collection would be complete without this Thanos Funko Pop! — the Mad Titan brought all these characters together, after all. Even if he is evil, he has inspired our favorite heroes to fight for the greater good.

Once Thanos is sitting on your shelf, it's also worth checking out this Iron Man Funko Pop! and this one of Captain America, two characters the Marvel Cinematic Universe wouldn't exist without. We know that even in the face of defeat, they'll do whatever it takes to be successful.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.