Best games to play after Metroid Dread iMore 2021
So, you've finished Metroid Dread for the Nintendo Switch, and now you're wondering what game should be next. Don't worry; we're here to help. We've curated a list of some of the best Nintendo Switch games with striking visual styles and strong gameplay mechanics, including several "Metroidvanias" that'll help to scratch that itch. Here are the best games to play after Metroid Dread.
- ★Featured favorite: Ori and the Will of the Wisps for Nintendo Switch
- Lone warrior: Hollow Knight for Nintendo Switch
- Reverse horror: Carrion for Nintendo Switch
- Light's beginning: Ori and the Blind Forest for Nintendo Switch
- Olympian might: Hades for Nintendo Switch
- New castle: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for Nintendo Switch
- Dark terror: Blasphemous for Nintendo Switch
- Swell brawl: Cuphead for Nintendo Switch
★Featured favorite: Ori and the Will of the Wisps for Nintendo Switch
Moon Studios' Ori and the Will of the Wisps is one of the best games available on the Nintendo Switch, period. The gorgeous art direction brings the world of Nibel to life, while Ori learns devastatingly powerful abilities that flow together as they attempt to save the land from a dark corruption. Add in the soundtrack from Gareth Coker, and you're in for an unforgettable experience.
Lone warrior: Hollow Knight for Nintendo SwitchStaff Pick
Team Cherry's Hollow Knight is a masterclass in worldbuilding. Uniquely, it's a world filled with bugs, while the gameplay is tense throughout. If you're looking for a game that features tough bosses and a sorrowful world captured with a gloomy aesthetic, then you'll have a great time weaving through the kingdom of Hallownest.
Reverse horror: Carrion for Nintendo Switch
Have you ever played a horror game and wished you could be the nightmarish blob monster? Then Carrion is the game for you. Break out of confinement and recover your DNA to get strange abilities that'll help you completely escape a lab filled with delicious scientists. Grow, consume and grow.
Light's beginning: Ori and the Blind Forest for Nintendo Switch
Ori and the Blind Forest is the precursor to Ori and the Will of the Wisps, featuring the same stellar art style and striking soundtrack. This game tells the story of how young Ori restored the light while going through a harrowing journey of loss. If you want the full tale of Ori, this is the place to start.
Olympian might: Hades for Nintendo Switch
Hades isn't a 2D Metroidvania, but the focus on solid gameplay, beautiful artwork, and haunting soundtrack earn it a place here. Zagreus seeks to escape his father Hades' realm and break free into the world on this roguelike adventure. It'll take a fair bit of work, but you've got time, a swathe of weapons, and some godly powers on your side.
New castle: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for Nintendo Switch
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is essentially a modern-day successor to the Castlevania games. As Miriam, a young Shardbinder with strange powers, you'll need to explore a mysterious castle, learn what secrets it holds and fight off a horde of demons.
Dark terror: Blasphemous for Nintendo Switch
In the world of Blasphemous, sin is a serious matter, as it is made manifest, reworking human beings into nightmarish monsters. It's a game filled with religious symbolism and ideas, having you step into the boots of The Penitent One on his quest to restore balance.
Swell brawl: Cuphead for Nintendo Switch
If you like the visual style of older cartoons, Cuphead is for you. The game has one or two players controlling Cuphead and Mugman as they try to get out of their deal with the devil, taking on numerous over-the-top bosses that each has their own wildly different settings and abilities.
Hidden upgrades everywhere
There's no shortage of great games on the Nintendo Switch that are pretty similar to Metroid Dread. For the most similar experience possible, we'd highly recommend playing Ori and the Blind Forest and then its sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These games feature gorgeous art and a classic 2D Metroidvania progression, with countless hidden items and unlockable abilities.
Meanwhile, if you're in the mood for something a little different, Hades is a solid choice, with stellar combat and a roguelike setting that never feels like you're wasting time. Hades is a game resonating with many people, especially in tough times.
No matter what game you go for, you're sure to have fun. All these games will look great and run well on the Nintendo Switch, but if you've got a Nintendo Switch OLED, the colors will pop even more impressively.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What Resident Evil games are available on the Switch?
Love that adrenaline rush from playing a terrifying video game? Well, we've got a list of Resident Evil classics just for you, and they are all available on the Nintendo Switch.
Get spooky with the best horror games out now for the Switch
Looking for some horror games on the Switch to get your adrenaline running? Do you just want something that's a little spooky, but not horrifying? Check out these options.
Need an extra Nintendo Switch charging cable? Try these out!
If you need some extra cables for your Nintendo Switch, make sure the cables you get are high quality. These USB-C cables are our favorites.