So, you've finished Metroid Dread for the Nintendo Switch , and now you're wondering what game should be next. Don't worry; we're here to help. We've curated a list of some of the best Nintendo Switch games with striking visual styles and strong gameplay mechanics, including several "Metroidvanias" that'll help to scratch that itch. Here are the best games to play after Metroid Dread.

★Featured favorite : Ori and the Will of the Wisps for Nintendo Switch Moon Studios' Ori and the Will of the Wisps is one of the best games available on the Nintendo Switch, period. The gorgeous art direction brings the world of Nibel to life, while Ori learns devastatingly powerful abilities that flow together as they attempt to save the land from a dark corruption. Add in the soundtrack from Gareth Coker, and you're in for an unforgettable experience. $50 at Amazon

There's no shortage of great games on the Nintendo Switch that are pretty similar to Metroid Dread. For the most similar experience possible, we'd highly recommend playing Ori and the Blind Forest and then its sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These games feature gorgeous art and a classic 2D Metroidvania progression, with countless hidden items and unlockable abilities.

Meanwhile, if you're in the mood for something a little different, Hades is a solid choice, with stellar combat and a roguelike setting that never feels like you're wasting time. Hades is a game resonating with many people, especially in tough times.

No matter what game you go for, you're sure to have fun. All these games will look great and run well on the Nintendo Switch, but if you've got a Nintendo Switch OLED, the colors will pop even more impressively.