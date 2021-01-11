Best Games to Play After Super Mario Odyssey iMore 2021
Nintendo players old and new are likely to love good platformer games like Mario Odyssey. Super Mario Odyssey was one of the best Nintendo Switch games with the classic Mario platformer style that still had something new to offer with Cappy's abilities. If you've completed Odyssey and want more, these games might keep you going!
- ★Featured favorite: Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Stick with Mario: Paper Mario: The Origami King
- The other brother: Luigi's Mansion 3
- A colorful adventure: Newt One
- Combining worlds: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Toad-ally cute: Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- A crafty choice: Yoshi's Crafted World
If you're familiar with Mario and the Nintendo World, and even if you're new and looking for games like Mario Odyssey, you may want to take it back to these Mario fan favorites! Super Mario 3D All-Stars has 3 games in one, including Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. This will give you hours of entertainment and more Mario adventures for the price of just one game!
Stick with Mario: Paper Mario: The Origami KingStaff Pick
Take your new Mario adventures to another dimension with Paper Mario: The Origami King. This new Mario game features the plumber himself working with some of his previous enemies to protect King Olly's kingdom. When you take your fights to the ring, will you be able to take back the castle?
The other brother: Luigi's Mansion 3
Give the spotlight to other Mario brother, Luigi, as he saves Mario and their friends in Luigi's Mansion 3. Take on the ghosts of King Boo in a new mansion with the help of Gooigi, a goo form of Luigi.
A colorful adventure: Newt One
Games like Super Mario 64 inspired this beautiful 3D platformer. It's colorful, has an upbeat soundtrack, and has the really cool feature of changing the more you play. When you first enter the world, it's quiet and dark, but your adventures add music and color.
Combining worlds: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Bring one classic franchise into another with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. The Rayman Rabbids are in the Mushroom Kingdom after a mystery throws them there. Now they must work together to bring their worlds back to normal.
Toad-ally cute: Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
For another Mario world game with a new leading character, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is a cute Mario style game where you play as Toad! As you look for treasures, you'll even see levels that take place in the Super Mario Odyssey world. If you have a Nintendo Labo VR Kit, there are four special levels with a VR experience!
A crafty choice: Yoshi's Crafted World
Another side character that has become an adorable main character is Yoshi! In Yoshi's Crafted World, everything looks handcrafted, and all the Yoshi's are made of yarn. Enjoy the same Mario enemies, style, and weapons while helping these cute sidekicks take over.
Let's a go
When it comes to looking for games like Mario Odyssey you'll find some really cute platformers and other stars in the Mario world. There's plenty of additional Nintendo Switch games that fit the style. Our favorite option is to take it back to the classic favorites and score an awesome deal with Super Mario 3D All-Stars.
There are also other Mario games that add a new twist to the classic Mario world like Paper Mario: The Origami King. Over the last few years you're even able to take on a new perspective playing as other characters like Luigi in Luigi's Mansion 3. With Mario as not only the face, but the heart of Nintendo, we are sure even more games like Mario Odyssey will be added over time.
