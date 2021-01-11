Nintendo players old and new are likely to love good platformer games like Mario Odyssey. Super Mario Odyssey was one of the best Nintendo Switch games with the classic Mario platformer style that still had something new to offer with Cappy's abilities. If you've completed Odyssey and want more, these games might keep you going!

Let's a go

When it comes to looking for games like Mario Odyssey you'll find some really cute platformers and other stars in the Mario world. There's plenty of additional Nintendo Switch games that fit the style. Our favorite option is to take it back to the classic favorites and score an awesome deal with Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

There are also other Mario games that add a new twist to the classic Mario world like Paper Mario: The Origami King. Over the last few years you're even able to take on a new perspective playing as other characters like Luigi in Luigi's Mansion 3. With Mario as not only the face, but the heart of Nintendo, we are sure even more games like Mario Odyssey will be added over time.