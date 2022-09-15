Best JRPGs on Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) for iPhone and iPad 2022

If you're anything like me, you might love JRPGs but not have time to sit down in front of your TV and fully sink into a fantasy world no matter how action-packed and exciting it might be. These kinds of games can be a huge time commitment, depending on the title.

Now, thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can tap into the cloud and bring all of your favorite adventures to your best iPad or iPhone instantly with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. With so many games, you might be wondering where to start? Fear not, as we'll point you in the direction of the best JRPGs available on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Note that these games are available through Xbox Cloud Gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Naturally, you'll need to have an active subscription in order to continue playing them this way, though you can play locally on your Xbox console through regular Xbox Game Pass.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate With a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you'll be able to stream some of your favorite games directly to your mobile devices or console, including some high-quality JRPGs. Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Xbox (opens in new tab)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

As the seventh mainline entry in the Yakuza franchise, Yakuza: Like a Dragon took a huge risk. Instead of a brawling beat-em-up of sorts, which was typical of prior games, Like a Dragon completely shifts to a full JRPG. The result is a critically acclaimed game that's deemed an excellent title for longtime fans and newcomers to Yakuza alike.

Because it's a turn-based title, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is perfect for Xbox Cloud Gaming, as smaller bits of input latency just don't matter when you have all the time you want to make your zany tactical decisions.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition stole our hearts when it was originally released on the Nintendo Switch. The classic Dragon Quest gameplay was revamped and retooled to deliver an experience like no other.

Take on the role of the Luminary as save a world that has sworn to hunt you down. There are several fun locations to explore, new team members to meet, and an engaging story to unravel. It's one of the JRPGs you can play, no matter the console.

Octopath Traveler

Another Nintendo Switch game that surprisingly made its way to Xbox Game Pass is Octopath Traveler, a unique JRPG with a gorgeous pixel art style. Join forces with eight very different characters, and mix and match their jobs to create a party of your playstyle.

Between the gorgeous "2D-HD" art style and the in-depth combat system, fans of old-school games Final Fantasy games from the NES and SNES area will fall in love with Octopath Traveler.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

A shorter title that's different in a lot of ways from more traditional JRPGs, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is actually a prequel to the upcoming Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Hack and slash through dungeons as you uncover the secrets of the Runebarrows.

Players who complete this prequel will be able to link their accounts between games, and they'll also benefit from a greater understanding of the world and characters.

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Builders 2 tasks you with rebuilding a world cast into darkness. It's the aesthetics of a Dragon Quest title, with the design sensibilities of something like Minecraft. You can join up to four players and focus on trying to rebuild the world in this unique block-building role-playing adventure.

The best JRPGs on the cloud

These are some of the best JRPGs available on Xbox Cloud Gaming. While most of these can be played with touch controls, to get the most out of your game time, you'll want a dedicated game controller for your Apple device. While the definition of a JRPG has transformed over the years, the aesthetic and stories are still as epic as they've always been. Our top choice is by far Yakuza: Like a Dragon, an entry in the Yakuza series that transforms the streets of Kamurocho into a full-blown RPG adventure. It's just like a Dragon Quest game!

But for those who actually want to play Dragon Quest, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition is the game to play. Featuring hundreds of hours of classic Dragon Quest gameplay, a story full of twists and turns, and a remarkable cast of characters, Dragon Quest XI id everything that fans have come to know and love.