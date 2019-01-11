Finding tech that is safe and fun for kids can be quite the task, but CES manages to pull out some seriously cool stops when it comes to kids gadgets. Whether you're looking for gadgets that help with the safety of your child, new techy toys, child-friendly wearables, and everything in between, there's something at CES that's bound to catch your eye! Here are some of our favorite kids gadgets announced at CES 2019! Canon Kids Mission Camera This DSLR-like camera is designed to be super simple and super easy-to-use for children who are showing an early interest in photography! After your child shoots some photos, you can download them and sync them to your smartphone. This is a terrific tool if you're a photography bug who wants to get creative with their little one.

Codi Bot Sick and tired of telling your little one to pick up after themselves? Well, the Codi Bot is ready to sing them into sweeping, dusting, and doing their chores! This adorable little robot can be dressed up in different outfits and even allows you to communicate and leave voice recordings for your child, so you're always a button-press away.

Codi bot convinces your child to do the chores through singing at #CES2019 pic.twitter.com/Qacd5AQMmp — CNET (@CNET) January 8, 2019

Specdrums Add a li'l rhythm into your kids' routine and get them learning with Specdrums, a music-focused product for kids which also incorporates the STEAM learning method. Improve language and reasoning skills with a little musical help and have your kid bopping and learning in no time.

Sphero recognizes Specdrums as an opportunity to engage kids at the intersection of arts, math, science, and technology, building a parallel framework between coding and music composition. By seeing the world around them as a canvas, kids are able to use Specdrums to create their own songs using coding, which is really exciting for them, their parents and their teachers. Meanwhile, the creative pattern-making of loops and sounds strengthens their math and problem-solving skills. (Paul Berberian, CEO of Sphero)

Smart Diaper Yup. It's exactly what it sounds like. Using a Bluetooth device, a sensitive sensor picks up whenever a baby has gone number one or number two, alerting their parents that a change is imminent. The Smart Diaper has been designed to combat diaper rash and eliminates the need for the dreaded 'sniff test'.

Audi/Disney's virtual reality concept Gone are the days of hauling a TV into the car for a long road trip: now you can pop on a VR headset in your Audi and have your kids experience Disney adventures all from the back seat of your car! While there's no word on a release date yet, we can't wait to join the Guardians of the Galaxy during our next trip to grandma and grandpa's house.

I took a ride in Audi/Disney's virtual reality concept for backseat passengers. Don a headset, take a virtual ride as the driver cruises the neighborhood. #CES2019 pic.twitter.com/fMjBifmShr — jeffersongraham (@jeffersongraham) January 7, 2019

AireSone Junior Keep track of your child's health in the most adorable, kid-friendly way with some help from the AireSone Junior. This button-like device attaches to your child's clothing easily and focuses on tracking heart rate and breathing. The AireSone Junior can detect if your child starts wheezing or having an asthma attack, making it ideal for children with respiratory issues. Plus, the adorable little frog, bear, and owl designs make them super kid-friendly.