The Nintendo 3DS is a handheld gaming system that has been around since 2011. Because of this, there is a wide variety of games available for players. Some of the best include remakes of fan favorites, continuations from classic characters, and of course, a little something new. Get the most out of your 3DS with these awesome games.
- Featured favorite: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
- Just add amiibo: Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- More mansion: Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
- Battle all day: Pokemon Ultra Sun
- Battle all night: Pokemon Ultra Moon
- Classic style: Super Mario 3D Land
- Play with time: Majora's Mask
- Linking old and new: Link Between Worlds
- Be the very best: Pokemon Omega Ruby
- Like no one ever was: Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
- Find your fighter: Super Smash 3DS
- New Pokemon to catch: Pokemon X
Featured favorite: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
Ocarina of Time has been a huge favorite among fans of the Legend of Zelda series since it first was released on the Nintendo 64 more than 20 years ago. It was remade with 3D graphics just for this console so players can enjoy some nostalgia with a little bit of an upgrade.
Just add amiibo: Animal Crossing: New LeafStaff Pick
This adorable town-building game has been made even better than before with the addition of the amiibo feature. Collect amiibo figures of your favorite Animal Crossing characters and connect your amiibo to your Nintendo 3DS to add them to your town.
More mansion: Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
The fun of Luigi's Mansion continues in this sequel introducing more mansions, Dark Light, and the Polterpup. Get your vacuum ready and get to ghost hunting!
Battle all day: Pokemon Ultra Sun
Discover Ultra Beasts and take on Team Rainbow Rocket to keep the Alola region safe as the Pokemon journey continues in Pokemon Ultra Sun. Among other exclusive legendary Pokemon, your Cosmoem Pokemon will evolve into Solgaleo in Sun.
Battle all night: Pokemon Ultra Moon
Another option to finding Ultra Beasts in the Alola region as the latest Pokemon trainer is Pokemon Ultra Moon. In this version of the game, your Cosmoem Pokemon will evolve into Lunala.
Classic style: Super Mario 3D Land
Bringing 3D to the platform world, Super Mario 3D Land is all the Mario we know and love with a real 3D experience! You will also find the return of the lovable Tanooki Mario.
Play with time: Majora's Mask
In the 3D remake of this unique Zelda game, you face the ultimate puzzle of saving the town from destruction from the moon as it makes its way to crash into the village in three days.
Linking old and new: Link Between Worlds
A top-down game set in the same world as The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Link can must journey through Hyrule and Lorule using a unique 2D mechanich. You must solve puzzles in the dungeons, battle enemies, and rescue Princess Zelda.
Be the very best: Pokemon Omega Ruby
Discover more Pokemon in the Hoenn region as a new Pokemon trainer and learn about Mega Evolution Pokemon. Build up your skills to catch legendary Pokemon, Groudon.
Like no one ever was: Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
If legendary Pokemon Kyogre seems like more your style, you may want to explore the Hoenn region with Pokemon Alpha Sapphire! See what kind of team you can build as you uncover Mega Evolution Pokemon secrets.
Find your fighter: Super Smash 3DS
Super Smash Bros has made its way to the Nintendo 3DS! Fight as some of your favorite Nintendo characters in worlds from a variety of games.
New Pokemon to catch: Pokemon X
New Pokemon come to the Kalos region! Trade and battle your Pokemon with real players online. In this version of Pokemon, you will have the exclusive opportunity to catch Xerneas.
And new Pokemon to interact with: Pokemon Y
Also available in both the X and Y Pokemon games is the ability to interact with your Pokemon in Pokemon-Amie. Get your exclusive Yvelta in Y!
Race to the finish: Mario Kart 7
Choose your driver and your kart and take it to the tracks! This is the first Mario Kart where racers find themselves racing not only on the tracks but in some new environments in the air and underwater too!
Like everything, this is awesome: The Lego Movie Videogame
Play as beloved Lego Movie hero, Emmett, and more than 90 other characters as you defeat Lord Business. Based on The Lego Movie, this fun game is a great option for young children.
Lead your army: Fire Emblem: Awakening
Choose who you will lead from a variety of classes and skill backgrounds in the Fire Emblem characters. You and your soldiers could save the world in this strategy-based RPG.
Play with friends: Mario Party: Island Tour
You and three of your friends and family can choose between one of seven game boards as you battle through minigames to become the winner. Of course, it's Mario-themed!
Old meets new: Metroid: Samus Returns [Digital Code]
Play this classic Metroid game, Metroid II: Return of Samus reimagined for the Nintendo 3DS with a few new abilities specific to this game system.
Take to the skies: Kid Icarus: Uprising [Digital Code]Hail the Goddess!
Pit makes his grand return on the 3DS with an adventure to save the world. A slider-adventure game, players must soar through the air and battle Medusa's minons. Play solo or with up to six friends on multiplayer.
Add these favorites to your collection
Although the Nintendo 3DS came out quite some time ago, it is still an excellent system for portable, quality gaming. The variety of games that have come out over the last few years leaves something to offer for many ages. With the arrival of the Nintendo Switch, some have wondered if the 3DS would still be worth having. However, according to President of Nintendo of America, Doug Bowser, the system will still be supported in 2020.
These are just a few of the many, many Nintendo 3DS games available. There are options for whenever you may be in the mood for! Bring the town inside your home with Animal Crossing: New Leaf and the cute amiibo character options. Or, settle into an old favorite with a bit of a modern tweak with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D.
Where will you be playing today?
