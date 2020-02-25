The Nintendo 3DS is a handheld gaming system that has been around since 2011. Because of this, there is a wide variety of games available for players. Some of the best include remakes of fan favorites, continuations from classic characters, and of course, a little something new. Get the most out of your 3DS with these awesome games.

Featured favorite : The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Ocarina of Time has been a huge favorite among fans of the Legend of Zelda series since it first was released on the Nintendo 64 more than 20 years ago. It was remade with 3D graphics just for this console so players can enjoy some nostalgia with a little bit of an upgrade. $20 at Amazon

Add these favorites to your collection

Although the Nintendo 3DS came out quite some time ago, it is still an excellent system for portable, quality gaming. The variety of games that have come out over the last few years leaves something to offer for many ages. With the arrival of the Nintendo Switch, some have wondered if the 3DS would still be worth having. However, according to President of Nintendo of America, Doug Bowser, the system will still be supported in 2020.

These are just a few of the many, many Nintendo 3DS games available. There are options for whenever you may be in the mood for! Bring the town inside your home with Animal Crossing: New Leaf and the cute amiibo character options. Or, settle into an old favorite with a bit of a modern tweak with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D.

Where will you be playing today?

