Best NES Classic Edition Accessories iMore 2020

So you have the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Classic. You know, that cute mini version of the original classic console? Yeah, it's definitely adorable and comes packed with 30 great games, but what about accessories? Don't worry, we've got you covered! These are the best accessories you can get for your NES Classic system.

Game on — retro style!

A lot of us grew up with the NES in our childhood, so it's great to be able to relive those memories and replay the classics from the golden era of gaming. The NES Classic Edition is also super small, cute, and incredibly portable, so you can take it with you and share the fun with friends without much fuss. After all, there are some two-player games included, so make use of them!

If we could make some suggestions, you definitely can't go wrong with an extra NES Classic Edition Controller, because again, there are some two-player games to enjoy on the console. But since the cable that the controller comes with is short, make sure to pick up the i-Kawachi NES Classic Controller 10-foot Extension Cable 2-pack to extend the length so you and a friend can sit comfortably on the couch while you game. And don't forget the Deluxe Carrying Case, because you'll be wanting to transport that adorable console to friends' houses, and is also great for storage.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.