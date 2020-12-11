Best Nintendo Gifts for the Holidays iMore 2020
Wahoo! The gift-giving season is upon us, and while it's always better to give than to receive, it's sometimes hard to find the right gift to give your Nintendo loving friend or family member. As they unwrap a new Nintendo Switch or one of the many great games on the system, stuff their stocking with a little something special for the occasion. To help you spread holiday cheer, we've put together a collection of the best Nintendo gifts for the holidays.
A classic Mario collection: Super Mario 3D All-StarsStaff Pick
Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a collection of three of Mario's 3D adventures, all of which happen to be some of the best 3D platformers ever made — go figure! Older and younger gamers alike will love these classics. Don't take too long to act, as the collection heads back into the Nintendo vault (for some reason) after March 31, 2021.
The blueprints to greatness: Vintage Nintendo Patent Poster Prints
This is perfect for the hardcore Nintendo fan in your life. This set brings six 8x10 posters that recreate the US patents for the NES, SNES, Gameboy, Nintendo 64, and Nintendo Wii. It's a high-quality set of prints that's also very affordable. Hang it somewhere you can be proud of.
You're a squid now: Club Mocchi Mocchi Splatoon 2 Mega Neon Pink Inkling
Who doesn't love a cute plushie? These squishy, huggable plushies of the most squeezable Nintendo characters are sure to illicit aw's from boys and girls alike. This squid is from Splatoon 2, but there are many other characters to choose from, including characters from The Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing.
Learn the history: The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
Any Zelda fan will tell you that the games' lore is complicated (perhaps needlessly so). 30 years of mostly stand-alone games will do that. But for fans interested in the story behind the scenes of their favorite games, look no further than Hyrule Historia. Featuring an official game timeline and never before seen concept art, this is the must-have for Zelda fans of all ages.
Gotta build them all: Mega Construx Pokemon Gyarados Construction Set
Pokémon is all about being the best and catching them all, but if you could just build them all? This Mega Construx kit allows you to build your very own Gyarados. And if the water Pokémon isn't your choice of Pocket Monster, there are other Pokémon to choose from, like Electabuzz, Charmander, Greninja, and Lucario.
It is your birthright: Max Factory Fire Emblem Fates Corrin
Collectors should be well acquainted with Figma Action Figures. These folks make highly detailed and poseable versions of your favorite characters from popular anime, manga, and videogames. The Corrin figure features many accessories and swappable faceplates for different expressions. Fire Emblem fans are sure to love this figure.
Spend a little coin: Nintendo eShop Gift Card
The Nintendo eShop is full of excellent games, so why not give away some digital cash to fill their virtual wallet with? When in doubt, money is always a great gift. eShop Gift Cards start at $20, but you can gift up to 99 dollars. That's for the really good boys and girls. Make sure you have a decent-sized SD card for all of those downloads.
Keep warm: Nintendo Men's 2 Pack Crew Socks
Maybe you prefer to show off your fandom in more subtle ways. Like maybe tucked away under your pants and in your shoes? Those who want just a hint of nerd in their attire will enjoy these NES socks.
Dreaming of an island getaway: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector
Some of you might be unwrapping a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite on Christmas day. If you are — welcome to the family! And like any prized family jewel, you should protect it as your life depended on it. So why not use the Animal Crossing Carrying Case & Screen Protector. Keep your Nintendo Switch screen clean and scratch-free while the Animal Crossing aesthetic lures you to a warmer, cozier place.
1-up not included: Paladone Super Mario Brothers Question Block Lamp
We've all thought about punching a brick for money, right guys? A much safer and arguably more useful use of a question block can be found here. The lamp is USB or battery-powered, and it acts as a stylish night light for younger gamers.
Power up: Paladone Gameboy Heat Changing Coffee Mug
Eventually, all gamers grow up. It's sad but true. Nintendo fanboys and girls eventually grow into Nintendo fan-adults, but that doesn't mean you can't keep your favorite fandom close to your heart, and in this case, your lips. The Paladone Gameboy Heat Changing actually reacts to the heat of your coffee or tea and causes the Gameboy on the mug to light up with the title screen of Super Mario Land, one of the original launch titles for the Gameboy when it released in 1989.
Just like the game: Nintendo Switch Skin & Screen Protector Set — The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: "Sheikah Slate"
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch and is a must-play for the system owners. Take your Zelda fandom to the next level with the Sheikah Slate skin for your Nintendo Switch. Dress your Joy-Cons, the Switch dock, and the Nintendo Switch itself as the Sheikah Slate from Breath of the Wild.
Perfect stocking stuffers
These are the best holiday gifts you can get for the Nintendo fan in your life. While any of these gifts would be a joy to find under the tree, we recommend Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Three classic adventures in HD for the first time — what's not to love? It's the best way to experience these classics again or for the first time, whether you're playing docked or portable.
Suppose you truly can't decide what to buy as a gift. In that case, you can never go wrong by gifting some digital cash with a Nintendo eShop card. There are plenty of great indie titles to buy on the Nintendo eShop. An eShop card is the fastest way to put some change in their virtual wallet.
