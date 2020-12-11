Best Nintendo Gifts for the Holidays iMore 2020

Wahoo! The gift-giving season is upon us, and while it's always better to give than to receive, it's sometimes hard to find the right gift to give your Nintendo loving friend or family member. As they unwrap a new Nintendo Switch or one of the many great games on the system, stuff their stocking with a little something special for the occasion. To help you spread holiday cheer, we've put together a collection of the best Nintendo gifts for the holidays.

Perfect stocking stuffers

These are the best holiday gifts you can get for the Nintendo fan in your life. While any of these gifts would be a joy to find under the tree, we recommend Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Three classic adventures in HD for the first time — what's not to love? It's the best way to experience these classics again or for the first time, whether you're playing docked or portable.

Suppose you truly can't decide what to buy as a gift. In that case, you can never go wrong by gifting some digital cash with a Nintendo eShop card. There are plenty of great indie titles to buy on the Nintendo eShop. An eShop card is the fastest way to put some change in their virtual wallet.