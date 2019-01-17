The Nintendo Labo Variety Kit is our pick because it's the best kit to get started with Nintendo Labo, no matter who or how old you are. Plus, you'll get the most bang for your buck with this one, since it comes with several different Toy-Con options to build.

The Nintendo Labo Variety Kit is the best Labo kit for beginners because it includes several different Toy-Con options to build: two RC cars, a fishing rod, motorbike, a house, and a piano. This kit alone will keep you busy for hours as you build. Plus, all of the games that come with the kit are fun for everyone.

Who should buy this Labo Kit

Nintendo Labo is designed mostly for kids, but adults can also build and play, so it's best for families. Anyone who wants to get the most variety from Nintendo Labo should pick up the Variety Kit. Even if you or your family don't usually do DIY stuff, the kit provides easy step-by-step instructions on how to build each Toy-Con creation, and it comes with a great variety of objects to make, so there is sure to be something for everyone.

Is it a good time to buy the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit?

Nintendo Labo is still relatively new, since this is the first time Nintendo has released this type of product, especially for the Switch. The Variety Kit is the first in the current set of three Labo Kits, so until they release another Variety Kit with different options (we aren't sure if they will), then right now is as good a time as any to pick up the Variety Kit.

Reasons to buy Comes with multiple Toy-Con options

Great for families

Encourages creativity and building

Customize your Toy-Cons with stickers, paint, etc.

Excellent for beginners with foolproof instructions Reasons not to buy Kids may need a parent's help

Cardboard can be useless if bent

The Variety Kit is the way to go

The Nintendo Labo Variety Kit is definitely the best overall kit, especially for beginners. While the other two kits (Robot and Vehicle) are more geared towards fans of racing and giant robots, the Variety Kit offers a lot of different Toy-Cons to build with your family and has a much broader appeal.

With the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit, you'll get the following: two Toy-Con Race Cars, a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, a Toy-Con House, a Toy-Con Motorbike, and a Toy-Con Piano. As you can see, it's a nice mix of everything: racing, fishing, decorating, and music. If you're in a household with multiple kids, then there is sure to be something in this kit that fits their interests.

The Nintendo Labo Variety Kit is the best for beginners because it offers a ton of variety and is a great starting point for Nintendo Labo.

Even if you've never done any DIY stuff before, the Nintendo Labo system is practically foolproof. The on-screen step-by-step directions are fairly clear-cut and easy to follow. However, if you are getting this for a kid, just note that there may be some help required from parents. Each Toy-Con creation can also be customized to however you want, whether it's with stickers, paint, markers, or other crafting materials.

Also, if you have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch, you can turn the Toy-Con Motorbike into its own control for your Mario Kart game. This definitely makes you feel like you're truly riding a bike in the game.

Even though the Variety Kit is slightly more expensive than the Robot Kit (but not the Vehicle kit), we prefer this one just because it appeals to a wider audience. If you get the Variety Kit and like the Labo system, then picking up the Vehicle and Robot kits would be a great addition. Be warned though, the Robot kit is definitely a little bit tougher to build than the rest. There are other kits available, however, if the Variety Kit isn't working for you.

Alternatives to the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit

In addition to the Variety Kit, Nintendo has the Vehicle and Robot Kits.