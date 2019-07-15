Board games are a fantastic way to bring family or friends together to enjoy an experience as a group. They are personal one of my favorite ways to pass the time, but board games can be a tad on the expensive side. Lucky for us, Amazon Prime Day has put some of the best board games you can buy right now at the lowest prices we have ever seen!
Photosynthesis may sound like its a heavy scientific game, but in reality, it's a medium-weight strategy game that's all about planting trees. You'll need to manage your resources (mainly light) to make your trees grow. The bigger they grow, the more points they will be worth, but the sun moves around the board, meaning sometimes your trees won't receive any light. You'll need to beat your opponents for the best board position and know when it's time to cut down your trees as well.
Semi-cooperative: Dead of Winter
Dead of Winter is a fantastic game about groups of survivors trying to survive zombie hordes in a post-apocalyptic world, the player will mostly be working together, but there is a traitor in your midst who has ulterior motives. The game plays 2-5 players and features a lot of well-written story elements that change on each playthrough, making it a new experience every time you play it!
Fantastic Euro: Castles of Burgundy
One of the best Euro-style games from designer Stefan Feld, Castles of Burgundy is all about building the best kingdom. Players will take settlement tiles from the game board and placing them onto their player boards. Every tile has a function and an effect when placed into their kingdoms; however, players are limited by what actions they can take based on a roll of the dice. This game is filled with multiple paths to victory and a ton of tough and rewarding decisions.
Classic trading game: Catan
Catan (formerly called The Settlers of Catan) is probably the most popular board game of all time and colony. Players compete to build the most prosperous settlement by collection resources — wood, grain, brick, sheep, or stone — and building up their settlement. Of course, you'll need to trade with other players to get what you want, and the thief wandering around may just ransack your settlement from time to time. Catan is an all-time classic!
Star Wars come to life: Star Wars: Armada - Core Set
If you've ever wanted to reenact an epic space battle in Star Wars, Star Wars: Armada is the board game for you! Assuming the roles of fleet admiral, serving with either the Imperials or the Rebels, you'll need to assemble your fleet and engage the enemy! With giant miniatures of all your favorite Star Wars ships, Star Wars: Armada is an epic space war game!
Stop Cthulhu: Eldritch Horror
Eldritch Horror tasks you and your fellow players to investigate the mysteries of the Lovecraftian world and hopefully stop one of the Elder Gods (like Cthulhu), from destroying life as we know it. With a ton of unique event cards that feature super-rich and detail story elements, every time you play Eldritch Horror, you're in for a different experience. Collecting clues, defeating cultists and monsters, and taking down the Elder Gods all with a 1920's flair and fantastic artwork — you can't go wrong with Eldritch Horror.
Tile laying madness: Carcassonne
Another game that is loved by millions, Carcassonne is a tile-laying game that revolutions the board game hobby years ago. A player will need to pick tiles from a common pile and place the tile to adjacent to tiles that have already been played, in such a way that cities are connected to cities, roads to roads, etc. You're competing for the most points and will need to try to block other players from certain regions all while protecting your territory. Carcassonne is a fast and simple game perfect for families.
Card drafting: 7 Wonders
7 Wonders is one of the best civilization-building games out there. Each player will begin with a hand of cards, choose one, and pass around the table drafting cards as they go. You'll need to find the best combination of cards while directly competing with the two players beside you for resources and military power. It's a fast and furious game that offers endless possibilities each time you play, and plenty of different paths to victory!
Explore the wasteland!: Fallout the Board Game
Explore the vast wasteland in Fallout the Board Game just like you would in the video game by completing quests, defeating super mutants, and making decisions that will have grave consequences. Players need to compete for the most points by completing different objectives, finding unique loot, and defeating enemies; however, sometimes you'll need to work together to overcome certain obstacles.
Story-driven co-op: Mansions of Madness 2nd Edition
Mansions of Madness is an epic long story-driven game that will task the players to work together as brave investigators stand ready to confront fear and mystery by collecting weapons, tools, and information to solve complex puzzles, fighting monsters, and prevent themselves from falling into insanity! Set in the amazingly rich Lovecraftian universe, Mansions of Madness is a wild ride!
Fight for the Iron Throne: A Game of Thrones: The Board Game
You can fight for the Iron Throne in A Game of Thrones: The Board Game. Whether you're a Targaryen or a Stark, you'll need to move your armies, form risky alliances, and battle your way to the Iron Throne. Only one family can win control of Westeros in this epic fantasy war game!
Hold back the horde: Zombicide Green Horde
What do you do when your town gets overrun by a horde of Orcs? Fight back! Players will work together to fight against a seemingly endless Orcs as they attempt to destroy everything in their path. Collect weapons, use tactical movement, and race against the clock to defeat the horde before they overwhelm you!
Elementary!: Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective: Carlton House & Queen's Park
Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective tasks you with investigating murders and other cases in the Victorian era London, and your goal is to solve the case with following as little leads as possible. You're given a newspaper, a map of London with a ton of different locations you can go to and question people, and sometimes, a clue to start you off.
Amazing artwork: Mysterium
Mysterium is a visually stunning game in which 2-7 players work together to solve several different mysteries — the catch; the only clues you have are "visions" from a ghost that are heavily detailed illustrations. From those pictures, you need to figure out the person, the location, and the murder weapon.
Great party game!: Dixit
With a handful of cards that have werid and wonderful art on them, one player is the storyteller and has to pick a card and say one sentence that embodies the choosen card. Other players then have to choose a card from theirs hands that they think embodies the sentence. Mix them all up and now you have to try and guess which the storyteller picked, it's a ton of fun and makes you use your imagination!
A few suggestions
All the games on this list are fantastic, but if you want my personal favorite, it's Photosynthesis. It's such a game that doesn't take long to learn, isn't complicated to grasp, yet is filled with interesting and important decisions throughout the entire game. The moving sun is a neat game mechanic that fits well with the theme!
If you haven't added Carcasonne to your collection yet, now is a perfect time. This tile-laying game is a huge hit with everyone I have played it with, and it's one of the most popular board games around. It's hard to pass up the opportunity to buy it when it's only $20!
While it is a big epic game that takes a long time to play A Game of Thrones: The Board Game is perfect for fans of the series. It brings the books and the HBO show to life, and I have never seen the game for as cheap as it is right now!
