Celebrate Star Wars day by playing some amazing games on your iPhone or iPad and experience the Star Wars universe like never before. Surprisingly, you won't find any Star Wars games on Apple Arcade right, now, but you can find plenty on the App Store. Star Wars games have been around since the original trilogy and there are quite a few you can play right on your iPhone and iPad, meaning you can have them ready to go in your pocket.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Take the war of the dark or light side to your iPhone or iPad with Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. This collectible RPG game allows you to amass a team of heroes or villains like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Kylo Ren, and more, and guide them through an epic turn-based battle to save or conquer the galaxy. The game also offers a complex leveling system with different skills and abilities for each character, making no two squads unique! You'll be able to take on iconic bosses, unlock your favorite characters, and work towards making your team stronger. The app is updated regularly so you can experience new content.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes Build your dream team and fight in turned-based RPG battles with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and other Star Wars favorites. Free with IAP- Download Now

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Although Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic a.k.a. KOTOR is ancient in video game years, this 2003 PC game hit the App Store in 2013 and continues to be an insanely popular title. You can create your own Jedi or Sith and lead them through a story that takes place a long, long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. Between the numerous Force abilities and deep character customization, it's easy to see why this Star Wars game remains a fan favorite. Pro tip: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has highly active online communities on sites like Reddit, which is a great place to go for tips and tricks.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic The ultimate Star Wars experience where you build your own character — Jedi or Sith — and have access to a ton of cool abilities. $4.99 - Download Now

Star Wars: Jedi Challenges

This is a far more simple Star Wars experience that uses an iPhone or iPad's camera to overlay augmented reality elements into a real space. Make it look like characters such as Darth Vader appear in your living room and then fight them in lightsaber battles. Players can also fly a ship through space in PvP combat, play Holochess without letting the Wookie win, use strategies while deploying troops in ground combat, and more. All of these things together allows players to work towards mastering their Jedi skills.

Star Wars: Jedi Challenges for iOS Using your iPhone or iPad's camera, the game overlays AR elements into your space and allows you to participate in lightsaber battles, strategic combat, and more while taking steps to become a Jedi Master. Free with IAP- Download Now

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Continue the Skywalker storyline, in LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Follow the plot of the seventh installment in the Skywalker saga, as newcomers Finn and Rey get pulled into an adventure they never expected. Plus, the return of old cherished characters, such as Han Solo, Princess Leia, and more! Through a wild lego adventure, you'll shoot up stormtroopers, have lightsaber duels with Kylo Ren, and even get in a few space battles. It's everything you could want from a Star Wars game, with all the charm of LEGO. The first episode is free to play, but additional episodes are available via an in-app purchase.

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens for iOS Play through the scenes from the first movie in the newest Star Wars trilogy. Experience fun puzzles and other fun surprises not seen in the films all in this LEGO-fied game. Free with IAP- Download Now

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

If they didn't make a LEGO version of a popular franchise, is it even a popular franchise? LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga takes you through the entire story of the first six episodes in the Star Wars saga. Start playing as a young Anakin Skywalker in The Phantom Menace and watch his story progress in truly hilarious LEGO fashion. With LEGO's signature charm the game isn't just a carbon copy of the movies, it takes on a whole new life, offering a fantastic experience. The first episode is free to play, but episodes 2-6 are available via an in-app purchase.