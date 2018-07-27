Whether its bottlecaps, Lego figures, or m.u.s.c.l.e.s, any collector of small things will tell you that one of the challenging and fun aspects about that collecting life is finding effective storage solutions. Once your amiibo collection grows beyond a certain size, storage is probably something that you are going to start thinking about. Sure, you could just toss all your amiibo in a drawer or an old shoebox, but if you're looking for a solution that's a little more elegant, we have you covered.
Here are some great storage options for your ever-growing amiibo collection.
Hori 8 figure case
If you only have a handful of amiibo that you would like to store away, you might want to consider this officially-licensed case. You can fit up to eight amiibo in this bad boy and it's emblazoned with a bunch of classic Nintendo characters. You can pick one up on Amazon for $25.
Odoria acrylic case
This is a handy dandy little display case that'll show off your amiibo collection while keeping them free of dust. It also has tiered steps which will allow you to store about 14 amiibo. You can get one of these for your own collection at Amazon for the incredibly reasonable price of $20
Display case cabinet
Perhaps you have something a little fancier in mind for your amiibo collection. If so, you might want to take a look at this case. If you have an extra $90 lying around, you should consider this fancy wooden display case. It offers three separate shelves upon which you could store nearly 30 amiibo. And dang they're going to look good on your wall!
Baseball bat display case
If you like the idea of a fancy wooden case like the previous one, but you just don't have that many amiibo, then check out this one. I've seen more than a few people online showing off their amiibo collections in a repurposed baseball bat case. Simply mount the case horizontally on your wall and your amiibo will look awesome all lined up. If this is the case for you, you can have it for $60 on Amazon.
Sterlite drawer boxes
Alright, I get it. You're looking for something a little more utilitarian and a lot more reasonably priced. Don't worry, we have you covered there too. These stacking drawer boxes would be a great method of keeping your amiibo safe and out of the way. It's also a nice solution because as your collection grows, you can always add more. You can get a six pack on Amazon for just $32.
One of the things I love about collecting is problems like this. Figuring out how you are going to store and display a collection can be a real joy at times. However you choose to display or store your lovely amiibo collection is entirely up to you and that's all part of the fun.
How are you storing your amiibo?
Did you come up with an awesome storage solution? Tell us all about it in the comments!