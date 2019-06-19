It's time to get your wands ready, folks. Niantic's next AR game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite , follows after the hugely successful Pokémon GO and is launching globally on June 21, which is also the official start of summer. Here's everything you need to play Wizards Unite while keeping cool!

Wizards, unite!

We're big fans of Harry Potter here, so we're super excited for Wizards Unite to finally launch worldwide. And since it's launching on the start of summer, it's a great way to get out and have some fun while meeting other Harry Potter fans!

If you're looking for recommendations, we have a few. The Harry Potter Interchangeable Backpack/Messenger Bag is nice, because it has enough room for all of your essentials and then some. Plus, having the option of changing between a backpack or messenger bag is always a bonus.

We also like the Vans x Harry Potter collection, because there are a ton of different styles and designs to choose from. I personally like their low-top and slid-in styles, because they're easy to get on. Plus, the new Harry Potter styles are sure to turn some heads.

And since summer can hit full force, we highly recommend always having a water bottle handy, like the Apothecary Water Bottle from Boxlunch. The design is cool and the bright blue color makes it easy to spot. And we always love a bottle with a screw top lid and flip-open spout!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.