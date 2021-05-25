If you like shouting out the answers while watching game shows or are always the instigator of bar trivia, you can actually get your quiz fix any time. There are plenty of trivia games for both iPhone and iPad that will let you give your brain a workout and help you pick up some new facts to make you feel smarter. Show off your skills, and you might be able to win more than just bragging rights. And make sure to check out our best iPad keyboard cases to really step up your game!

Jeopardy!® Trivia Quiz Game

"I'll take best trivia games for 500!" Sorry, I couldn't resist. Jeopardy!® Trivia Quiz Game, also known as Jeopardy!® World Tour brings all the fun of the long-running game show Jeopardy! to the small screen! VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more You and two opponents will face off in three different rounds, each with three categories. Answer the questions right, and you'll be awarded points (which replaces money from the show). During Daily Double! and in the Final Jeopardy!, you'll be able to wager your points and potentially earn double! Like on real Jeopardy!, the questions are pretty hard, but if you enjoy a good brain workout, Jeopardy! World Tour is a great game you can pick up and play anytime.

Jeopardy!® Trivia Quiz Game Jeopardy! has been the name in trivia for half a century. Now you can download a top-notch app from the makers of the hit Jeopardy! game show and always have the exciting trivia game at your fingertips! Free with IAP at the Apple App Store

HQ Trivia

HQ Trivia has had something of a wild ride since it was released in 2017. The promise of cash prizes made it one of the most popular apps around for a time, but if you're looking to win cash, you might be better off sticking with real-life competitions. That having been said, HQ Trivia has managed to keep a sizable audience of players playing for years and shows no sign of stopping. A big part of the appeal is that, unlike other apps, the sessions are live and often feature celebrity hosts.

HQ Trivia HQ Trivia lets you play in a live game show with the chance of real cash prizes! Featuring special guest celebrities, such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Neil Patrick Harris, Gordon Ramsay, and more, make sure to set your clock and tune in for the next game! Free with IAP at the Apple App Store

Trivia Crack

If you like general trivia and enjoy going head-to-head with friends or random strangers, then Trivia Crack is for you! When you challenge a person to a game of Trivia Crack, you're competing in six different categories: Science, Sports, Geography, Entertainment, Art, and History. In Trivia Crack, you and your opponent take turns, and as long as you keep answering a question right, your turn keeps going until you either win the entire contest or lose. Much like other head-to-head games like this, there are many freemium options baked in, such as special powers, extra lives, and additional spins, but the game is enjoyable without the extras. However, while Trivia Crack is free, the increase in the number of ads lately has many players deleting the app. Fortunately, there is an ad-free version we highly recommend.

Trivia Crack (no ads) The hit trivia game from Etermax, Trivia Crack can now be yours completely ad-free! With hundreds of thousands of questions in more than 20 languages, you can challenge friends and enemies alike to prove just how much you know! $1.99 with IAP at the Apple App Store

SongPop 2

People have been playing "name that tune" for a long time, and SongPop 2 lets you face off with an opponent in the ultimate battle of music knowledge. Pick your favorite genre of music and your favorite decade and challenge people from all over the world with different playlists. Each playlist has five songs you need to identify, either song or artist, and you'll get points for each correct answer. The faster you identify the song, the more points you receive!

SongPop 2 Can you name that tune? Test your musical knowledge with SongPop 2. Play against players from all around the world identifying music from a vast library of more than 100,000 songs, with hits from dozens of genres, stretching back to the 1960s to today's chart-toppers! Free with IAP at the Apple App Store

Psych! Outwit Your Friends

Psych is a mashup of trivia and Balderdash, where you not only are challenged to answer the question correctly, but you also have to give a fake answer to throw off your opponents! Much like a party game, you and your friends need to connect to the same room to play together. Once you're all connected up, you'll be able to start creating fake answers and guessing answers. You'll not only get points for guessing the correct answer, but you'll also fooling other people.

Psych! Outwit Your Friends Created by Ellen DeGeneres, Psych! is where trivia meets Cards Against Humanity. Psych! features ridiculous questions with even more ridiculous answers. Can you pick the right one and fake out your opponents? Free with IAP at the Apple App Store

