If you like shouting out the answers while watching game shows or are always the instigator of bar trivia, you can actually get your quiz fix any time. There are plenty of trivia games for both iPhone and iPad that will let you give your brain a workout and help you pick up some new facts to make you feel smarter. Show off your skills, and you might be able to win more than just bragging rights. And make sure to check out our best iPad keyboard cases to really step up your game!
"I'll take best trivia games for 500!" Sorry, I couldn't resist. Jeopardy!® Trivia Quiz Game, also known as Jeopardy!® World Tour brings all the fun of the long-running game show Jeopardy! to the small screen!
You and two opponents will face off in three different rounds, each with three categories. Answer the questions right, and you'll be awarded points (which replaces money from the show). During Daily Double! and in the Final Jeopardy!, you'll be able to wager your points and potentially earn double!
Like on real Jeopardy!, the questions are pretty hard, but if you enjoy a good brain workout, Jeopardy! World Tour is a great game you can pick up and play anytime.
HQ Trivia
HQ Trivia has had something of a wild ride since it was released in 2017. The promise of cash prizes made it one of the most popular apps around for a time, but if you're looking to win cash, you might be better off sticking with real-life competitions. That having been said, HQ Trivia has managed to keep a sizable audience of players playing for years and shows no sign of stopping. A big part of the appeal is that, unlike other apps, the sessions are live and often feature celebrity hosts.
If you like general trivia and enjoy going head-to-head with friends or random strangers, then Trivia Crack is for you!
When you challenge a person to a game of Trivia Crack, you're competing in six different categories: Science, Sports, Geography, Entertainment, Art, and History. In Trivia Crack, you and your opponent take turns, and as long as you keep answering a question right, your turn keeps going until you either win the entire contest or lose.
Much like other head-to-head games like this, there are many freemium options baked in, such as special powers, extra lives, and additional spins, but the game is enjoyable without the extras. However, while Trivia Crack is free, the increase in the number of ads lately has many players deleting the app. Fortunately, there is an ad-free version we highly recommend.
People have been playing "name that tune" for a long time, and SongPop 2 lets you face off with an opponent in the ultimate battle of music knowledge.
Pick your favorite genre of music and your favorite decade and challenge people from all over the world with different playlists. Each playlist has five songs you need to identify, either song or artist, and you'll get points for each correct answer. The faster you identify the song, the more points you receive!
Psych is a mashup of trivia and Balderdash, where you not only are challenged to answer the question correctly, but you also have to give a fake answer to throw off your opponents!
Much like a party game, you and your friends need to connect to the same room to play together. Once you're all connected up, you'll be able to start creating fake answers and guessing answers. You'll not only get points for guessing the correct answer, but you'll also fooling other people.
Apple Arcade
With iOS 13, Apple introduced Apple Arcade, a gaming subscription service that costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year and includes Family Sharing in the cost. It launched with over 100 exclusive new games that you won't be able to purchase by themselves or find on other mobile platforms. Since new titles are continuously added to the Apple Arcade library, there is fresh new content to enjoy every month.
Although there are few games for the diehard trivia fanatics on Apple Arcade right now, with more titles being added every month, it's only a matter of time until more are added. Until then, however, there is one in particular that made our list:
SongPop Party
All the fun of SongPop 2 with none of the in-app purchases, SongPop Party allows you to challenge up to eight players online or locally to test your music knowledge. You can also play solo to test and train your skills and uncover more playlists. SongPop Party features hit music from the 1960's all the way through to current chart toppers, offering a wide appeal across all generations.
Which trivia games do you play?
Did your favorite trivia game not make the list? Have a hidden gem you want to share with our audience? Let us know in the comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iOS 15 may bring MyFitnessPal-like food tracking, lock screen complications
Sources say that Apple is bringing food tracking to the iPhone's Health app while lock screen complications and grouped notifications are also in the works.
TELUS Health announces 24/7 Apple Watch fall detection service
TELUS Health has today announced a new 24/7 Apple Watch fall detection monitoring service that includes an Apple Watch as part of its TELUS Health Companion on Apple Watch plan.
New Mac mini renders reveal awesome rumored redesign
New Mac mini renders from serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser have given life to rumors Apple plans to refresh the Mac mini with a new generation of Apple silicon in the near future.
Peacefully game on your Switch Lite with these great headphones
There are a ton of headphones and earbuds out on the market, but what's the best for your Nintendo Switch Lite? Don't worry! No matter what your style or budget may be, there's something here for everyone.