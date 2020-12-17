Best Video Game Ornaments and Decorations for the Holidays iMore 2020

The holidays are fast approaching, and that means lots of tinsel, the smell of pine, plenty of festive decorations, and gifts galore. For gamers, there are probably plenty of great Nintendo Switch games and accessories waiting for you under the tree, but what about the decorations on top? If you're looking for ornaments and decorations that are more aligned with your taste, we've got you covered. Here are the best video game ornaments and decorations for the holidays.

Santa will definitely be impressed

These are the best video game ornaments and decorations for the holidays. Any one of these ornaments should fill your holiday with glee, but we recommend the Joust Hallmark Ornament With Light and Sound. It's a great retro throwback to the days of the arcade, complete with authentic sounds and lights. The level of detail is also really impressive. This is an ornament you'll want to show off.

If you can find one, we also recommend the Nintendo Entertainment System Hallmark Ornament With Sound and Light. It's a Nintendo classic, perfectly recreated as an ornament. It even comes with Super Mario Bros. If you're still in the mood for an 8-Bit Nintendo throwback, you can always grab the 8-Bit Donkey Kong Hallmark Ornament.