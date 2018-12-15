Best answer: The best way to display your Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition is to give it it's own special spot on a beautifully designed stand.

Display and play

Having a simple stand to display your NES Classic Edition is a great way to keep everything organized and in order.

The stand is a great tool to not only show off your system but also elevate it off the ground, giving you more room for other consoles and equipment.

The HUANUO Metal Stand in particular is also great because of the holes in the bottom of it, making it ideal if your system overheats while playing, while a sleek glass stand like the FITUEYES Clear Display Stand is easy to clean and makes for a pretty gosh-darn good looking pedestal.