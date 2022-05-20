Whether you're an anagram master, a spelling sensation, or a grammar wizard, you'll find something to pique your curiosity in these iOS games that reward those gifted at language arts. Not only are the best word games for iPhone and iPad fun, but they'll also help you improve your vocabulary and can keep your memory sharp by giving your brain a good workout.
Knotwords
You really can't talk about word games these days without referencing Wordle, the game that caught everyone's attention and was eventually acquired by the New York Times. The problem is, Wordle only offers one word puzzle per day, which can feel limiting for those who crave more.
In answer to that, Zach Gage, best known for creating several mobile games like SpellTower and TypeShift, has created Knotwords. This word game puts a spin on the classic word search by including Wordle and sudoku elements to each line. You can play on iPhone or iPad for free. Plus, there are multiple puzzles to solve, making it one of the best iOS games out there.
Alphabear 2
This sequel to the hit 2015 game launched in 2018 with improvements, including a storyline, new backgrounds, and props. Pick letters from a puzzle grid and use them to spell words. Bears appear when you utilize adjacent letters and grow to fill the space based on the number of letters you incorporate.
You'll also solve puzzles to collect more than 100 bears of varying rarity. Beyond just looking cute, they'll provide you with bonuses in future games such as letting you rack up more points, altering the game board, or giving you more time to play.
If you get really hooked, developer Spry Fox offers a VIP subscription for $5 a month that provides you with free coins that can let you get new bears and coffee that can be used to level your bears up. Members also get discounts on replaying weekly tournaments so they can earn more rewards.
Words With Friends 2
One of the most popular iPhone games got even better in 2017 with the release of a sequel that gives players access to a host of puzzles and games they can use to show off their skills and build their vocabulary. Use Smart Match to find opponents or face off against your friends and family by unscrambling words and finding the highest scoring ones you can put on a Scrabble-style board.
You'll want to keep coming back to the game to complete daily challenges and weekly goals to unlock collectible rewards. The themes change every six weeks, so there's always something to do. You'll be able to show off your achievements and see how your friends are faring as you play through the book-themed map.
Want to improve your own skills? You can try solo challenges against a host of characters that level up over time. If you prefer some fast-paced competition, opt for Lighting Duels, where you'll race your opponent to see who can rack up points quickest by placing words on three rotating boards.
Scrabble Go
Play the classic board game on the go with your Facebook friends, family, and favorite past opponents. You can play the traditional crossword game socially with chat emojis while showing off your style by collecting different tile sets. You can also sharpen your skills by competing against an AI designed to match your level.
The game also boasts several other play modes. Play five turns on a timer in Duels mode to win prizes or test your skills unscrambling anagrams in Tumbler mode, where you'll earn points based on how many words you can find. You can also play off your own words, trying to set up combos on a small board in Rush mode.
While the game is free, dedicated players might want to pick up a Scrabble Club subscription, which gives you an ad-free version and unlimited access to boosts. You'll also get extra chances to compete in the arena and special rewards for completing weekly challenges.
Wordscapes
See how many words you can form with a set group of four to seven letters to fill up a crossword grid, earning extra points for bonus words you might find. The chill game features more than 6,000 puzzles set on lovely backgrounds, including fields of wildflowers and fall leaves. There's no timer or direct competition so that you can play at your own pace.
Puzzles become more challenging the more you play, pushing you to expand your vocabulary. You can scramble the anagram letters whenever you want just for a bit of fresh perspective, and you can also use boosts to get hints if you're stuck on a level.
Sign in daily for special challenges where you have to try to solve the words in the order they appear on the board. You can also join a team to compete together in tournaments. Rise to the top of local and worldwide leaderboards, or see how you stack up against your friends.
Four Letters
Race against the clock as you try to take four letters and use them to spell a word as quickly as you can to maximize the number of points you earn. The longer you last in a round, the harder the challenge will become. You'll earn achievements from completing challenges based on the duration of your games and how many words you can come up with.
There are multiple possible combinations for every sequence of four letters, pushing you to get creative. A dictionary of thousands of words will show you which ones you've previously used and help you expand your vocabulary. You can track your scores across games and see how you stack up with friends via the leaderboards.
