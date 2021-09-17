There are so many great games created every day that access to some of the best titles is no longer solely for the PC or console. Thanks to xCloud and its cloud save feature, you can now pick up your iPhone and continue your gaming session on other devices. To join, all you need is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a device to play on, a controller (sometimes), and an internet connection. If you're new to xCloud on your iPhone, you may be wondering where to start. We've gathered the best xCloud games on iPhone for you to try! Remember, these games are all included for free with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Minecraft Dungeons

Mojang Studios has taken Minecraft a step further and added a story! While Minecraft focuses on resource collection and creating materials and structures, Minecraft Dungeons takes all the things you love about Minecraft and adds in a dungeon-crawling element! When playing on your iPhone, you don't even have to pair a controller as it has touch controls enabled with super customizable control options. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Create a character all your own, choose your favorite way to fight and take down the Arch-Illager!

ARK Survival Evolved

It's like you're in Jurassic Park without any sign of civilization. If you like survival games, try upping your game with an added challenge, dinosaurs. Not only do you have to find food, create shelter, make clean water, and get all your basics down, but you also have to learn to tame or kill the dinosaurs that share your space. You might even be able to ride one if you approach it the right way. This game does not have touch capability, so you may want to pick up one of the best game controllers for iPhone to enjoy this on the go.

Sea of Thieves

It's the pirate's life for you, and it's all yours to build! In this MMO, you will never play the same game twice. Where you explore, who you encounter, and how you move forward are all up to you as you build your legend. Go it solo or with a crew. You can even join other ships in battle. But be careful, they are all pirates after all.

Dead by Daylight

You have an important choice, survive or kill. In this four versus one multiplayer, four people play as survivors, ideally surviving, while the other plays as the killer trying to catch and eliminate the survivors before daylight. There is only so much time to escape; survivors must get out fast, avoiding potential traps left out by the killer without being caught. Which side will you choose?

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

After almost a hundred thousand years, the flood we thought was controlled is again a threat to the human race, and that is just the beginning. The supersoldier, Master Chief, goes on a long journey for humanity through 67 missions. Enjoy the campaign or jump into the multiplayer options of any of the six games.

Banjo-Kazooie

They may be cute, but this fierce duo is out for a fight! In this classic platformer, Banjo and Kazooie are on a mission to save Banjo's sister Tooty from Gruntilda. Using their unique skills together, they solve puzzles and battle their way through Gruntilda's lair. Can they stop her before her vanity becomes the end of Tooty?

OCTOPATH TRAVELER

Eight journeys become one in this award-winning turn-based strategy game. As you make your way through each character's journey one at a time, you come to discover how their paths intertwine. Enjoy this beautiful 2D RPG style in a 3D setting as you take on many foes throughout Orsterra.

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

As the Luminary, you and your friends fight to keep Erdrea free from darkness. With the Definitive Edition, you get various choices like the original soundtrack or the grand orchestral music and 2D or 3D graphics, plus more.

Gang Beasts

A game best played with friends, Gang Beasts brings in humor and challenge. Melee or choose a gang and see your floppy, customized character brawl to the end! Take over Beef City.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

For a game like this, your team is everything. It's 5 vs. 5. You and your team must either infiltrate another's base or protect your own. Every move matters, and you have a wide array of tools to use!

Overcooked! 2

The craziness continues! The Onion Kingdom is under attack by the Unbread. You and your team of chefs need to keep a tidy and organized kitchen to get the highest score to satisfy the Unbread's hunger. There are more and more challenges at each level.

Dead Cells

Die and lose it all. In Dead Cells, there's no way to save your progress, and the game changes when you die. But that doesn't mean you can't take the time to explore the maps. It may lead you to something useful. Use the 50+ abilities and weapons to fight your way to the end.